Model Chrissy Teigen (jokingly) expresses interest in buying the Cleveland Browns

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Photo: Jemal Countess, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns aren't currently for sale. But if they do ever hit the market, model Chrissy Teigen is interested.

Hours after the Miami Herald reported that former baseball star Derek Jeter is a part of an ownership group prepared to buy the Miami Marlins, Teigen took to Twitter to discuss her interest in purchasing a team of her own. Ever her sarcastic self, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl crowdsourced for suggestions on which ball club she should target, with the Browns coming up as her Twitter following's consensus.

Hello I would like to buy a team — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

imagine having "buying teams" money — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

What's the cheapest professional sports team to buy? I need a goal — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

Cleveland Browns it is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

Teigen was joking -- we think -- but she does have ties to the Buckeye State. Her husband, Grammy Award-winning artist, John Legend, is a native of Springfield, Ohio, and a big Ohio State and Cleveland sports fan.

if you remove the games they lost, the Browns would be undefeated — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 23, 2016

For what it's worth, Forbes most recently valued the Browns at $1.85 billion. Teigen, meanwhile, reportedly lays claim to a net worth of $10 million, with Legend coming in at $40 million.

Perhaps becoming a part of an ownership group, like Jeter, might be the way to go for Twitter's favorite power couple.

