Myles Garrett to miss Cleveland Browns game against Minnesota Vikings with concussion

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 08: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a play in the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

When the Cleveland Browns head across the pond for their Sunday matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, they'll do so without one of their top defensive players.

One day after revealing he had been entered into concussion protocol, the Browns announced that rookie defensive end Myles Garrett won't be joining the team for its trip to London this weekend. It will mark the fifth game the reigning No. 1 overall pick has already missed in his rookie season, after a sprained ankle kept him on the sideline for the first four weeks of the 2017 campaign.

Having only taken part in limited action, Garrett has already emerged as one of Cleveland's top players on either side of the ball. In three games, the Texas A&M product has appeared as good as advertised, compiling 11 tackles and 4 sacks -- one of which came on his very first professional play.

Arlington Martin product Myles Garrett records a sack on his very first #NFL play.



Not too shabby. @HSwfaa

pic.twitter.com/RsdU541P3W — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 8, 2017

Despite Garrett's impressive play, the Browns have remained winless on the season with an 0-7 record to their credit. But with Garrett out of the lineup, picking up that first elusive victory in London this weekend became even tougher than originally expected.

© 2017 WKYC-TV