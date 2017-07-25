New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams fires up the fans

Gregg Williams wanted to get Browns fans excited, and boy, did he ever.

At a recent Browns Backers event near Cleveland, the new Browns defensive coordinator displayed the personality that has helped him become one of the top assistant coaches in the NFL.

Williams touched on a variety of topics, including the need for the crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium to be "loud" whenever his defense is on the field, details of his pre-draft workout with Myles Garrett (where Williams says he tried to "break his spirit"), and how he tried to persuade (threaten?) the Browns front office to take Garrett with the top overall pick.

Before he finished up, Williams and the fans in attendance even took a shot at Cleveland's hated rival: "Come get some, Pittsburgh!"

With training camp about to get underway, Williams' speech is sure to fire up Browns fans everywhere. You can watch it in its entirety below via Facebook user Megan Clarke.

© 2017 WKYC-TV