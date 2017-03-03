NFL Combine Preview: Offensive Linemen

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (65) in action during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl game at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Broncos, 24-16. (Photo: Jerome Miron, Custom)

The on-field workouts begin today at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and here is a look at the top offensive linemen to watch during the drills.

Ryan Ramczyk, tackle, University of Wisconsin

Behind Ramczyk’s blocks, the Badgers ran for 2,843 yards, passed for another 2,507 and scored 397 points, an average of 28.36 per game. Wisconsin represented the West Division in the Big Ten Championship Game and defeated the Western Michigan Broncos, 24-16, in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A 6-foot-6, 314-pound native of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Ramczyk led the way for running back Corey Clement to rush for 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns on 314 carries, an average of 105.77 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry. Additionally, Dare Ogunbowale and Bradrick Shaw combined for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on 179 carries.

The Wisconsin offensive line surrendered just 24 sacks during the 2016 season.

Garrett Bolles, tackle, University of Utah

With Bolles leading the way, the Utes rushed for 2,782 yards and 26 touchdowns, an average of 214.0 yards per game and 4.9 per carry. Utah doubled its opponents in rushing touchdowns and outgained the opposition by more than 1,100 yards on the ground.

In addition to running back Joe Williams rushing for 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns on 210 carries, four other Utes had multi-score seasons.

Quarterback Troy Williams completed 207 of his 390 throws for 2,757 yards with 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions behind the blocks of the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bolles.

Forrest Lamp, guard, Western Kentucky University

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Lamp led the way for the Hilltoppers offense, a unit that averaged 44.3 points, 154.2 rushing yards and 372.2 passing yards per game, and gave up just 16 sacks on the way to an appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Anthony Wales rushed for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns on 155 carries, averaging seven yards per attempt, and quarterback Brandon Doughty completed 388 of his 540 passes for 5,055 yards and 48 touchdowns against just nine interceptions.

Cam Robinson, guard, University of Alabama

Robinson was at the forefront of one of the most prolific offenses in all of college football last season, as the Crimson Tide went all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm.

Behind Robinson, a 6-foot-6, 310-pounder, Hurts rushed for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns on 191 carries. The carries and touchdowns were team highs for the Crimson Tide, and the yards were second only to the 1,040 that Damien Harris accounted for on 145 carries.

Also, Bo Scarbrough rushed for 11 touchdowns and 812 yards on 125 attempts.

Additionally, Hurts completed 240 of his 382 attempts for 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Dan Feeney, guard, University of Indiana

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Feeney helped teammate Devine Redding rush for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns on 253 carries and kept quarterback Richard Lagow upright enough for complete 253 of his 438 pass attempts for 3,362 yards and 19 touchdowns.

