No. 1 draft pick Myles Garrett to make Cleveland Browns debut this Sunday

It's official: The number one overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft will finally make his debut.

The Browns announced defensive end Myles Garrett will play Sunday when the New York Jets come to FirstEnergy Stadium, meaning fans and coaches alike will finally get a chance to see the Texas A&M alum in action after he missed the first four games with a high ankle sprain.

“It is exciting," Garrett said Friday. "I am ready to play, ready to show what I can do.”

Garrett alluded to his return earlier this week by tweeting "I'm back." in Spanish. Head coach Hue Jackson says the rookie needs to "walk out there and just play."

"It is not about if you go out there and have two sacks or three sacks," Jackson said. "This is about winning the game and playing the best you can play for as long as you can play. That is what is most important for him this week.”

After showing promise during the preseason, Garrett got his ankle rolled on during practice prior to the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he has been cleared to play, Jackson said Garrett would be limited and on a "pitch count" during Sunday's game.

Garrett himself admitted he was not "at [his] peak" health wise, but he feels his current condition is "good enough."

"I can move, I can run and I can bend," he said. "If I can do that, then I can be out there and I can make a difference.”

