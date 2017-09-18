PREVIEW: Cleveland Browns present Taste of the Browns to benefit Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Cleveland Browns present their annual Taste of the Browns event to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns present their 19th annual Taste of the Browns event tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and WKYC.com will have complete coverage of the festivities.

Ten-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas will co-chair the event with his former teammate, All-Star kick/punt returner Joshua Cribbs, and renown Cleveland chef Rocco Whalen, of Fahrenheit and Rosie and Rocco’s.

“The generosity of our community continues to grow, and we’re excited to see the impact we’ll be able to make from this year’s Taste of the Browns,” said Kristin Warzocha, the president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“We’re proud to once again be a community part of the Cleveland Browns’ First-and-Ten initiative and be working with them and some of the great culinary talent in the region to raise money to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to hungry Northeast Ohioans. Every dollar raised will provide four meals.”

More than 25 of the region’s best and brightest chefs will put their talents on display to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, including Michael Symon (B Spot Burgers, Lola Bistro, Lolita, Mabel’s BBQ), Zack Bruell (Parallax, L’Albratros, Chinato), Dan Deagan (Deagan’s Kitchen and Bar and Humble Wine Bar), Michael Thompson and Odell Boone (Pickwick and Frolic), Eric Williams (Momocho and El Carnicero) and Fabio Salerno (Lago East Bank and TownHall).

This year, the silent auction features a ride in the Goodyear Blimp, two roundtrip tickets on Frontier Airlines, a Joe Thomas’ Favorite Things gift package, Four Park Hopper passes for Walt Disney World and a Vitamix Blender, among other items.

Additionally, attendees can purchase corks to be exchanged for a bottle of wine and bottle caps for a six-pack of beer.

Last year, the Taste of the Browns event raised more than $226,000, which gave the Greater Cleveland Food Bank the ability to provide more than 904,000 meals to agencies in six counties.

