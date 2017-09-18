WKYC
Close

PREVIEW: Cleveland Browns present Taste of the Browns to benefit Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 1:06 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns present their 19th annual Taste of the Browns event tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and WKYC.com will have complete coverage of the festivities.

Ten-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas will co-chair the event with his former teammate, All-Star kick/punt returner Joshua Cribbs, and renown Cleveland chef Rocco Whalen, of Fahrenheit and Rosie and Rocco’s.

“The generosity of our community continues to grow, and we’re excited to see the impact we’ll be able to make from this year’s Taste of the Browns,” said Kristin Warzocha, the president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“We’re proud to once again be a community part of the Cleveland Browns’ First-and-Ten initiative and be working with them and some of the great culinary talent in the region to raise money to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to hungry Northeast Ohioans. Every dollar raised will provide four meals.”

More than 25 of the region’s best and brightest chefs will put their talents on display to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, including Michael Symon (B Spot Burgers, Lola Bistro, Lolita, Mabel’s BBQ), Zack Bruell (Parallax, L’Albratros, Chinato), Dan Deagan (Deagan’s Kitchen and Bar and Humble Wine Bar), Michael Thompson and Odell Boone (Pickwick and Frolic), Eric Williams (Momocho and El Carnicero) and Fabio Salerno (Lago East Bank and TownHall).

This year, the silent auction features a ride in the Goodyear Blimp, two roundtrip tickets on Frontier Airlines, a Joe Thomas’ Favorite Things gift package, Four Park Hopper passes for Walt Disney World and a Vitamix Blender, among other items.

Additionally, attendees can purchase corks to be exchanged for a bottle of wine and bottle caps for a six-pack of beer.

Last year, the Taste of the Browns event raised more than $226,000, which gave the Greater Cleveland Food Bank the ability to provide more than 904,000 meals to agencies in six counties.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To follow along with coverage of the event, use the hashtag: #TasteoftheBrowns

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Browns focus on making winning plays after loss to Baltimore Ravens

WKYC

Cleveland Browns fall to Baltimore Ravens, 24-10, in AFC North Division battle at M&T Bank Stadium

WKYC

3Sports Podcast: Previewing the Cleveland Browns' matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

WKYC

Ben Roethlisberger on Cleveland Browns: "That team is going to surprise a lot of people"

WKYC

Cleveland Browns WR Kenny Britt: "Even Hall of Famers drop balls"

WKYC

Several former Cleveland Browns nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class

WKYC

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson implies WR Kenny Britt could lose his starting job

WKYC

Was hit by Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer dirty?

WKYC

DeShone Kizer sees reason for optimism with Cleveland Browns

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories