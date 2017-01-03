Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists announced; Clay Matthews not on list

PITTSBURGH - JANUARY 2: Linebacker Clay Matthews #57 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 1993 season game at Three Rivers Stadium on January 2, 1994 in Pittsburgh (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) (Photo: George Gojkovich, 1994 George Gojkovich)

The list of finalists for the 2017 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been released.

Sadly for Browns fans, legendary linebacker Clay Matthews did not receive enough votes to be on the final list of 15 modern-era players.

Matthews was one of 26 semifinalists for this year's class. It's the second time that the 19-year veteran made it as far as the semifinal round.

Matthews played 16 years in Cleveland, was voted to the Pro Bowl four times, and was named All-Pro three times. He had more than 1400 tackles and 62 sacks while with the Browns.

The finalists for the 2017 class to Canton features three first-time candidates: Chargers/Jets RB LaDanian Tomlinson, Eagles/Broncos safety Brian Dawkins, and Dolphins DE (and University of Akron's own) Jason Taylor.

The Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 will be voted on and announced on Feb. 4, the day before Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Here is the complete list of finalists:

* Morten Andersen, Kicker – 1982-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-2000, 2006-07 Atlanta Falcons, 2001 New York Giants, 2002-03 Kansas City Chiefs, 2004 Minnesota Vikings

* Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

* Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

* Don Coryell, Coach – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

* Terrell Davis, Running Back – 1995-2001 Denver Broncos

* Brian Dawkins, Safety – 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos

* Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

* Joe Jacoby, Tackle – 1981-1993 Washington Redskins

* Ty Law, Cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

* John Lynch, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

* Kevin Mawae, Center/Guard – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

* Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver – 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

* Jason Taylor, Defensive End – 1997-2007, 2009, 2011 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Washington Redskins, 2010 New York Jets

* LaDainian Tomlinson, Running Back – 2001-09 San Diego Chargers, 2010-11 New York Jets

* Kurt Warner, Quarterback – 1998-2003 St. Louis Rams, 2004 New York Giants, 2005-09 Arizona Cardinals

Senior finalist

* Kenny Easley, Safety – 1981-87 Seattle Seahawks

Contributor finalists

* Jerry Jones, Owner, President & General Manager – 1989-present Dallas Cowboys

* Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner – 1989-2006 National Football League