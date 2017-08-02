The quarterback evaluation continues as Cleveland Browns Training Camp resumes today at the team's Berea headquarters. (Photo: Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- It is back to the grind of training camp for the Cleveland Browns after a brief one-day respite to fulfill the obligations of the collective bargaining agreement between the National Football League and NFL Players’ Association.

And while there is plenty of competition at all positions, the spotlight will remain on the quarterbacks, as veteran Brock Osweiler, second-year signal-callers Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan and rookie DeShone Kizer continue to battle for the starting spot.

“Just still evaluating,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said of the process. “Just watching and looking. Obviously, I have seen it all, but I will go back and watch it again just to see where we are. Guys have done some good things.”

With Kessler and Osweiler at quarterback, the offense struggled to move the ball in the two-minute drill, and again, inside the 20-yard line during Monday’s fully-padded practice, the last on-field session heading into the break.

Kessler was rushed out of the pocket on several snaps and threw away a few passes inside the 20-yard line before connecting on a touchdown to wide receiver Kenny Britt. However, earlier in the two-minute drill, Kessler checked down to tight end Randall Telfer on a modest five-yard gain on fourth-and-24.

Later in the practice, Osweiler fired a pass into the end zone, but tight end David Njoku could not handle the football and it fell incomplete.

Kizer found the end zone twice because of his rushing abilities.

“Obviously, we are closer to making decisions than we are not as you keep going every day,” Jackson said. “I have seen some good things from our guys. I have seen some things we have to keep improving at. Once we can get a whole unit out there playing, I will feel much better. We are making progress. It is Day 5 into this situation, and we are going to just keep working.”

#Browns QB @DKizer_14 throws a pass downfield during a skeleton 7-on-7 drill #BrownsCamp #3Browns A post shared by Matt Florjancic (@mattflosports) on Jul 28, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Kessler has been taking the majority of the first-team repetitions, and Jackson said he will keep it that way through the Orange and Brown Scrimmage that will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday night. After that, a reevaluation could take place depending on the results of the drills.

“(We’ll) kind of see where we are from there,” Jackson said. “Guys are battling and competing. They are doing some good things. The thing I’m most pleased about is the ball isn’t going to the other team a lot.

“That is what gives you a chance. If we play good defense, are able to run the football, take care of the ball and get turnovers on defense, then good things can happen. We are not a finished product, but I think we are working towards the goal.”

