Ray Horton: Cleveland Browns aim to win championships

Cleveland Browns cornerback Tramon Williams (22) and strong safety Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) celebrate as San Diego Chargers kicker Josh Lambo bows his head after missing a field goal in a 20-17 Browns win at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton knows what the mission of the organization is: not just win games, but compete for championships.



As the Browns were mired in a 17-game losing streak that stretched from last December until Christmas Eve last week, rumors of an 0-16 parade continued to spread through social media channels, but with the 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium, such an event has been cancelled.



The donations raised to help offset the cost of the parade were donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and the Browns as an organization matched the donation. Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton literally raised the stakes when he and his wife donated $5,000 to the Food Bank, a gift that will provide 20,000 meals to the less fortunate in Cleveland.



In addition to making donations to better the community, Horton wants to deliver wins to Cleveland.



“I want to win any games,” Horton said Friday. “For us, what we are trying to do is win championships. My personal thing is if you don’t get in the playoffs, you don’t get in the playoffs. You have to get in the playoffs to win the Super Bowl.



“Obviously, we want the excitement that the crowd had. The players were really emotional, and they talked about how excited the crowd was. That is what we want. Going to Pittsburgh, they are in the playoffs. They get a home game, the crowd and the Terrible Towel. I just said to our guys look at it because it is what we want. Relief, every win is a relief. You fight hard to get those. I keep saying we want more. We want what Pittsburgh has. We want the division title.”



Fresh off their first win in 376 days, the Browns will end the 2016 season against their chief AFC North Division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at Heinz Field on Sunday.



The Steelers will have a different look to them, as they will rest several players ahead of the postseason, most notably veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell.



In Bell’s absence, the Steelers will rely on veteran DeAngelo Williams, who has rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries during the season, including 258 yards and two scores on 66 attempts over the first three games.



“When he came in, and you watch the first three games, you couldn’t tell he wasn’t the starter,” Horton said. “He has had a fantastic career. When you watch him run, you don’t know that he is not the starter. That is a credit to him and how he prepares.”



Although the Steelers are resting several key players, the Browns are expecting a difficult challenge in Pittsburgh. However, Horton feels his charges are up to the task.



“I like that our guys compete, and they don’t quit,” Horton said. “As you go through, that is what you see. When you can do that, when you have those kind of guys that compete no matter the circumstance, you know you have something to build with and add some pieces, and it is like, ‘Wow,’ because that is the first part is just to show up, and they do every week.”