RECAP: Cleveland Browns earn 13-9 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason play

10:50 p.m.-CLEVELAND BROWNS MOUNT LATE COMEBACK TO BEAT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, 13-9, IN PRESEASON PLAY

Quarterback Kevin Hogan completed a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Leslie with 1:53 to play in the fourth quarter and gave the Cleveland Browns a 13-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason action at Raymond James Stadium Saturday night.

After missing on his first two passes of the drive, Hogan completed four straight attempts and five of his next six throws to finish off the come-from-behind possession. On the drive, Hogan’s five completions went for 67 yards.

Hogan completed an eight-yard throw to running back Terrence Magee, a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Richard Mullaney, and then, a 30-yard pass to tight end Seth DeValve for 30 yards, which became a 45-yard gain when Tampa Bay was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Then, Hogan completed a 14-yard pass to Leslie before hitting him on the slant for the game-winning five-yard score.

10:40 p.m.-KEVIN HOGAN THROWS LATE TD PASS FOR BROWNS

10:24 p.m.-BROWNS CUT INTO TAMPA BAY’S LEAD

Cleveland Browns veteran kicker Cody Parkey buried a 47-yard field goal and cut their deficit down to three points, 9-6, with 5:14 to play in the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Parkey capped off quarterback Kevin Hogan’s 10-play, 59-yard drive that took almost four minutes off of the fourth-quarter clock. Hogan completed a pair of passes and scrambled three times for 28 yards on the drive.

10:11 p.m.-BUCCANEERS TACK ON ANOTHER FIELD GOAL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers built their lead over the Cleveland Browns to 9-3 when Nick Folk buried a 43-yard field goal with 9:06 to play in the fourth quarter of the preseason game from a rain-soaked Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers’ scoring drive travelled just 17 yards in five plays, but they had good field position because of a 13-yard return on a punt from the back of the end zone.

9:35 p.m.-BUCCANEERS TAKE 6-3 LEAD OVER BROWNS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a 6-3 lead over the Cleveland Browns on a Nick Folk 42-yard field goal with 6:57 to play in the third quarter of their preseason game at Raymond James Stadium.

Folk’s second field goal of the game capped off a seven-play, 31-yard drive that took 3:18 off of the third-quarter clock.

The Buccaneers started the tiebreaking scoring drive when Browns rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 55-yard field goal wide to the left of the upright. Gonzalez’s kick had plenty of distance, but hooked left on its fight toward the back of the end zone, and that gave Tampa Bay first and 10 from its 45-yard line.

9:02 p.m.-BUCCANEERS END FIRST HALF WITH SCORING DRIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drew even with the Cleveland Browns, 3-3, when Nick Folk converted a 31-yard field goal on the final play of the first half of their preseason game from Raymond James Stadium.

After a 48-yard punt from Britton Colquitt, the Buccaneers took over at their own 34-yard line with 1:17 to play in the first half, but they made the most of the abbreviated two-minute drill.

Following a neutral-zone infraction on Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston came out firing to start the drive, completing a 17-yard pass to tight end Cameron Brate on the right side of the field. Not one to mess with a winning formula, Winston went back to Brate on the next play for another five yards.

Facing a second and five from the Cleveland 39-yard line, Winston found wide receiver Chris Godwin for a 16-yard gain, but after a 10-yard pass to receiver Donteea Dye Jr., the Buccaneers did not gain another yard and settled for the tying field goal.

7:54 p.m.-BROWNS TAKE LEAD ON PARKEY FG

The Cleveland Browns took a 3-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a 38-yard field goal from kicker Cody Parkey with 4:56 to play in the first quarter of the third preseason game from Raymond James Stadium.

Parkey capped off a 10-play, 57-yard drive led by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and set up by first-year defensive back Jabrill Peppers.

Kizer completed two of his five throws for 45 yards on the drive, a 13-yard pass for a first down to wide receiver Kenny Britt on the left side of the field on third and eight, and then, withstood pressure in the pocket on third and four and found second-year receiver Corey Coleman for a 32-yard gain up the left sideline.

Kizer would have had a chance at extending the drive and pursuing a touchdown, but Britt dropped what would have been a first down on a short slant route over the middle of the field on third and six from the Tampa Bay 20-yard line.

The Browns’ first scoring drive of the game was set up by an interception from Peppers, who jumped the route of a pass from Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston over the middle of the field at the goal line and returned the ball out to the Cleveland 23-yard line.

6:00 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are planning on taking full advantage of their “dress rehearsal” preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium tonight.



With a new quarterback, rookie DeShone Kizer, at the helm of the offense after Brock Osweiler started the first two preseason games, the Browns are planning to give the first-teamers plenty of work against the Buccaneers.



“I want the first groups to play a little longer,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “This is our dress rehearsal game, so we definitely need to. Definitely play probably through the first half, and then, we will evaluate at halftime and see where everybody is and kind of go from there.”



In two preseason games, Kizer has completed 19 of his 31 attempts for 258 yards with one passing touchdown, a rushing score and four drives that ended in points for the Browns, which was starkly different from the other quarterbacks on the roster.



Kizer completed 10 passes for first downs, four 20-yard plays and two 40-yard throws.

