RECAP: Cleveland Browns fall to 0-8 with 33-16 loss to Minnesota Vikings in London

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) is pursued by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) after intercepting a pass in the first quarter during an NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

12:40 p.m.- CLEVELAND BROWNS DRO TO 0-8 WITH 33-16 LOSS TO MINNESOTA VIKINGS AT TWICKENHAM STADIUM IN LONDON

In a game that was a tale of two halves, the Minnesota Vikings made the plays when it counted against the Cleveland Browns.

After a sluggish first two quarters, the Vikings dominated the second half of play, both offensively and defensively, and rode that momentum to a 33-16 win over the Browns in their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, England, Sunday.

Quarterback Case Keenum completed 27 of his 43 throws for 288 yards with two touchdowns against one interception, and got plenty of support from running back Jerick McKinnon, who gained 122 yards (50 rushing, 72 receiving) and scored once in the win.

With the victory, the Vikings (6-2) increased their lead over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North Division to 1.5 games. Conversely, the Browns dropped to 0-8 and 1-23 in their last 24 outings.

12:02 p.m.-VIKINGS EXTEND LEAD OVER BROWNS TO 14 POINTS

The Minnesota Vikings took advantage of three defensive penalties and capped off their first drive of the fourth quarter with a Case Keenum touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph, which gave them a 30-16 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 10:06 left in regulation of their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium.

Of the 84 yards gained by the Vikings on the drive, 48 came on defensive penalties, including a 15-yard roughing-the-passer against Browns linebacker Jamie Collins, a 30-yard infraction for pass interference against cornerback Jamar Taylor on the very next play, and a defensive hold in the end zone charged to Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

11:44 a.m.-VIKINGS RETAKE LEAD ON MCKINNON TD RUN

Jerick McKinnon’s touchdown run and successful two-point conversion rush gave the Minnesota Vikings a 23-16 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 1:16 to play in the third quarter of their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, England.

McKinnon punctuated an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run when he took a handoff from quarterback Case Keenum and sprinted untouched into the end zone.

On the two-point attempt, McKinnon kept his feet moving after first contact and drove his way across the goal line, which gave the Vikings a seven-point advantage.

Early in the drive, Keenum found wide receiver Adam Thielen down the left sideline for a 25-yard gain. Despite being tightly covered by the Browns’ secondary, Thielen made a jumping catch and held onto the ball as he fell to the field.

Two plays later, Keenum threw an 11-yard pass to McKinnon.

11:36 a.m.-BROWNS RETAKE LEAD OVER VIKINGS

The Cleveland Browns took a 16-15 lead over the Minnesota Vikings on a 23-yard field goal from kicker Zane Gonzalez with 5:32 to play in the third quarter of their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium.

Gonzalez’s first field goal conversion of the day capped off a 12-play, 55-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off of the third-quarter clock.

11:15 a.m.-VIKINGS TAKE LEAD AFTER BROWNS FUMBLE

The Minnesota Vikings took a two-point lead, 15-13, on a Kai Forbath field goal early in the second half of play against the Cleveland Browns in their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, England.

Forbath’s 43-yard field goal with 13:32 to play in the third quarter capped off a drive set up by Minnesota’s defense.

On first-and-10 from Cleveland’s 22-yard line, the Browns called a run for starter Isaiah Crowell, but defensive end Danielle Hunter stripped him of the football, and strong safety Anthony Harris recovered the turnover at the 30.

10:56 a.m.-VIKINGS CONVERT FIELD GOAL AT END OF FIRST HALF

The Minnesota Vikings ended the first half with a 34-yard field goal from Kai Forbath that cut the Cleveland Browns’ lead down to a point, 13-12, heading into the halftime break of their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, England.

Forbath capped off a six-play, 62-yard drive that featured three plays of 16 yards or more.

Flushed out of the pocket on first down, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum rolled to his left and flipped a pass to running back Jerick McKinnon along the left sideline, and the veteran ball carrier hustled down the field for a 20-yard gain.

Then, after an incompletion, Keenum found McKinnon again for a 16-yard gain.

On the final offensive snap of the half, Keenum hit wide receiver Laquon Treadwell with a pass along the left sideline for 21 yards down to Cleveland’s 16-yard line.

10:47 a.m.-BROWNS TAKE LEAD ON KIZER TD RUN

The Cleveland Browns retook a one-score lead over the Minnesota Vikings on quarterback DeShone Kizer’s one-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds to play in the first half of their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, England.

Kizer capped off the eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive with his team-leading third rushing touchdown of the season.

Earlier in the drive, the Browns faced a third-and-13 from their own 15-yard line when Kizer fired a throw down the left sideline for wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who created enough separation from defensive back Xavier Rhodes to secure the 38-yard reception.

Then, on second-and-seven from Minnesota’s 44-yard line, Kizer scrambled around the pocket and evaded the rush of several Vikings before flipping a pass forward to running back Isaiah Crowell. After securing the catch in space, Crowell turned upfield and gained 38 yards, which moved the ball to Minnesota’s six-yard line.

10:36 a.m.-VIKINGS TAKE LEAD OVER BROWNS

The Minnesota Vikings took a 9-6 lead over the Cleveland Browns on Case Keenum’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen with 2:48 to play in the first half of their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium.

On second-and-five from Cleveland’s 18-yard line, Keenum rolled out to his right, and despite pressure from the Browns’ defensive front seven, lobbed a pass down the field, where wide receiver Adam Thielen had gotten behind the coverage of the secondary and was wide open along the back line of the end zone.

Thielen punctuated his first touchdown of the season with a soccer-style slide/fist pump celebration.

10:05 a.m.- CLEVELAND BROWNS LEAD MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 6-3, AFTER FIRST QUARTER

Early points off of a turnover gave the Cleveland Browns a 6-3 lead over the Minnesota Vikings after the first quarter of play in their 2017 International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium outside of London, England.

The Browns capitalized on an early Vikings interception and turned the early miscue into a go-ahead touchdown and 6-0 lead with 11:20 to play in the first quarter.

On first-and-10 from the Minnesota 26-yard line, running back Isaiah Crowell took a handoff from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, ran behind right guard Kevin Zeitler and sprinted through the Vikings defense on the way to his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Prior to the touchdown run, Kizer completed an 11-yard pass to rookie tight end David Njoku.

The Browns’ touchdown drive, which gave them their first lead since Week 5 against the New York Jets, was set up by an interception from linebacker Joe Schobert.

With the Vikings facing a third-and-eight from their own 40-yard line, quarterback Case Keenum threw toward wide receiver Laquan Treadwell, but defensive end Carl Nassib got his hand in the passing lane and batted the ball into the air, where Schobert corralled the interception and returned it for an eight-yard gain.

9:53 a.m.-VIKINGS CONVERT FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT

Much like the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings got their first points of the game off of a turnover.

After Cleveland fumbled away a punt on special teams, Minnesota kicker Kai Forbath converted a 35-yard field goal and cut the Browns’ lead down to three points, 6-3, with 5:27 to play in the first quarter of their matchup in the 2017 NFL International Series at Twickenham Stadium outside of London.

On fourth-and-three from their own 46-yard line, the Vikings elected to punt the ball away to the Browns, but backup returner Bryce Treggs mishandled the kick and linebacker Emmanuel Lamur recovered the turnover at Cleveland’s 20-yard line.

However, the Vikings were backed up 15 yards for a player trying to remove others from the pile as the scrum ensued over the fumble. The unnecessary roughness penalty set up the Vikings with a first-and-10 from Cleveland’s 35-yard line instead of starting the drive in the red zone.

9:35 a.m.-BROWNS TAKE EARLY LEAD ON CROWELL TD

The Cleveland Browns capitalized on an early Minnesota Vikings interception and turned the early miscue into a go-ahead touchdown and 6-0 lead with 11:20 to play in the first quarter of the 2017 International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium outside of London, England.

On first-and-10 from the Minnesota 26-yard line, running back Isaiah Crowell took a handoff from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, ran behind right guard Kevin Zeitler and sprinted through the Vikings defense on the way to his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Prior to the touchdown run, Kizer completed an 11-yard pass to rookie tight end David Njoku.

The Browns’ touchdown drive, which gave them their first lead since Week 5 against the New York Jets, was set up by an interception from linebacker Joe Schobert.

With the Vikings facing a third-and-eight from their own 40-yard line, quarterback Case Keenum threw toward wide receiver Laquan Treadwell, but defensive end Carl Nassib got his hand in the passing lane and batted the ball into the air, where Schobert corralled the interception and returned it for an eight-yard gain.

8:45 a.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- London is calling, and the Cleveland Browns are set to answer.

The Browns will fly across the Atlantic Ocean to play a regular-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. It is the first time since the 1989 preseason that the Browns have played in London.

“It is going to be awesome to go over and play in another country and truly represent this area, Cleveland, Ohio on an international scale,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “I think it will be awesome for us also to go play against a very good team in Minnesota and come out with a victory. Why not have a signature victory going into the bye week?”

The Browns have never played a regular-season game abroad, but have done so three times in the preseason.

The Browns first travelled out of the country during the 1988 season when they took on the New York Jets in Montreal, and then, faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in front of 73,677 fans in London in the 1989 preseason.

The Browns last played internationally during the 1993 preseason, when they travelled to Toronto to play the New England Patriots.

And this year’s Browns feel the responsibility of representing the organization on an international scale.

“As a team, there is a lot that we are playing for,” quarterback DeShone Kizer said. “We are playing for our first victory. We are playing for the tradition that has been created here. We are playing for guys like Jim Brown. What we tend to forget is how many people we touch through stepping on the field. This is a cool opportunity for us and for this organization to go and see some new fans and play for them.”

