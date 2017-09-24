RECAP: Cleveland Browns fall to Indianapolis Colts, 31-28, at Lucas Oil Stadium

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) rolls out of the pocket against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Thomas J. Russo, Custom)

4:21 p.m.-INDIANAPOLIS COLTS CAPITALIZE ON CLEVELAND BROWNS’ MISCUES ON WAY TO VICTORY

Despite a furious late-game comeback effort, turnovers, three-and-outs, allowing chunk plays and multiple penalties doomed the Cleveland Browns in their inter-division game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

The Browns (0-3) committed three turnovers, had four three-and-outs, all of which combined with the explosive plays from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, the Colts (1-2) fought their way to a 31-28 victory in front of the home fans.

3:53 p.m.-BRITT HAULS IN TD PASS

The Cleveland Browns cut the Indianapolis Colts’ lead down to 10 points, 31-21, with quarterback DeShone Kizer’s 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kenny Britt with 6:56 to play in the fourth quarter from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite the Colts being called for pass interference on the play, Britt caught the ball while fading to the sideline and fell down in bounds for the touchdown.

Early in the drive, Kizer completed a 25-yard pass to running back Duke Johnson.

3:34 p.m.-COLTS TACK ON A FIELD GOAL

The Indianapolis Colts pushed their lead over the Cleveland Browns to 17 points, 31-14, when veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri converted a 33-yard field goal with 10:18 to play in the fourth quarter from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Vinatieri capped off a 10-play, 34-yard drive that started with a Browns turnover.

After an offensive pass interference penalty gave the Browns a second-and-16 from midfield, quarterback DeShone Kizer attempted a pass to wide receiver Kenny Britt on the right side of the formation, but the ball caromed off the hands of the veteran pass catcher and over to Colts defensive back Rashaan Melvin.

After securing his second interception of the game, Melvin returned the ball 21 yards before being tackled by Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio.

2:32 p.m.-DAVID NJOKU HAULS IN TD PASS FROM KIZER

The Cleveland Browns put together a scoring drive and cut the Indianapolis Colts’ lead down to two scores, 28-14, when quarterback DeShone Kizer completed a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku with 24 seconds to play in the first half from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following a roughing-the-passer penalty from Colts rookie safety Malik Hooker, Kizer found Njoku sprinting himself open in the middle of the end zone and led him toward the left sideline with the pass for the touchdown.

Earlier in the drive, Kizer threw a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Jordan Leslie, who despite tight coverage from the Colts’ secondary, got his right hand into the air and secured the one-handed grab for a first down that moved the Browns down to the Indianapolis two-yard line.

2:19 p.m.-GORE SCORES ON COLTS’ FOURTH STRAIGHT TD DRIVE

After forcing a Cleveland Browns three-and-out, the Indianapolis Colts mounted their fourth straight touchdown drive and built a 28-7 lead when running back Frank Gore scored on a four-yard run up the middle with 2:41 to play in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts got 20 free yards from the Browns before taking their first snap of the drive as Cleveland was flagged for a false start before the punt, and then, on the return, linebacker James Burgess was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Two plays later, rookie safety Jabrill Peppers was flagged for pass interference against wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and that penalty gave the Colts 34 more yards and moved Indianapolis to the Cleveland 11-yard line.

2:11 p.m.-BRISSETT THROWS FIRST TD, 61-YARD PASS TO T.Y. HILTON

The Cleveland Browns had the Indianapolis Colts backed up against their own goal line and nearly registered a safety on the first snap of the drive, but after that initial issue, all things went well for the home team in front of their fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On third-and-six from his own 39-yard line, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a short pass to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the right side of the formation, and instead of letting the Browns’ defense usher him into the sideline, he cut back, got away from rookie safety Jabrill Peppers and raced to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown.

Brissett’s first career passing touchdown in the National Football League gave the Colts a 21-7 lead over the Browns with 5:14 to play in the first half.

Earlier in the drive, the Colts had a second-and-12 from their own one-yard line, but Brissett took the shotgun snap and lobbed a pass down the left sideline for wide receiver Donte Moncrief. Moncrief cut off his route and won the jump ball against Browns defensive back Jason McCourty.

1:56 p.m.-COLTS ANSWER WITH GO-AHEAD SCORING DRIVE

The Indianapolis Colts saw the Cleveland Browns’ touchdown drive, and raised them a scoring run on their first possession of the second quarter of the inter-division game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Facing a heavy rush from the Browns on third-and-two, Brissett stepped up in the pocket, spun away from a second wave of defenders, reversed his course from the right hash mark back toward the left side of the formation and sprinted into the end zone untouched.

Brissett’s second rushing touchdown of the game gave the Colts a 14-7 lead over the Browns with 10:06 to play in the first half.

The Colts started their six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with a 21-yard run from veteran Frank Gore, and two plays later, Brissett found wide receiver T.Y. Hilton down the right side of the field for a 25-yard gain. Then, Browns defensive end Nate Orchard was flagged for roughing the passer on the next play, which gave the Colts a free 15 yards.

1:47 p.m.-DUKE JOHNSON, BROWNS RESPOND WITH QUICK TD DRIVE

After not being able to establish themselves on their first three possessions, the Cleveland Browns got the offense going early in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and running back Duke Johnson finished off the two-minute drive with a touchdown.

On second-and-two from the Colts’ 19-yard line, Johnson took a pitch from quarterback DeShone Kizer, hustled around left end, got a downfield block from left tackle Joe Thomas after making a cut, and then, dove across the plane of the end zone for the touchdown.

Johnson’s first touchdown of the 2017 season drew the Browns even with the Colts, 7-7, with 13:22 to play in the first half.

Earlier in the drive, Kizer found wide receiver Kenny Britt open down the left sideline for a 38-yard gain.

1:40 p.m.-COLTS TAKE LEAD ON BRISSETT TOUCHDOWN

After trading punts with the Cleveland Browns over the first five drives of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts mounted a scoring drive that quarterback Jacoby Brissett punctuated with a five-yard touchdown run.

Following the point after touchdown, the Colts held a 7-0 lead over the Browns with 24 seconds to play in the first quarter.

The Colts converted three third-down plays on the way to their first touchdown of the game.

Facing a third-and-one from their own 39-yard line, running back Robert Turbin used a second effort to push his way to a two-yard gain and a first down. Then, on third-and-seven from Cleveland’s 36-yard line, Brissett found wide receiver T.Y. Hilton with a short pass on the left side of the field. After securing the catch, Hilton hustled up the field for a 20-yard gain.

The final third-down conversion came on the touchdown, when Brissett stepped his way out of a heavy rush from the Browns for the third consecutive play and scampered into the end zone untouched for the score.

12:55 p.m.-LARGE CONTINGENT OF CLEVELAND BROWNS KNEEL DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Cleveland Browns resumed their silent demonstrations during the National Anthem prior to their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday.

Despite a chorus of boos from Colts fans, 21 Browns players knelt on the sideline while facing a field-sized American Flag and several others locked arms in a show of unity during the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

It marked the second time in which the Browns participated in a National Anthem protest.

Several Browns players took a knee, while others put their hands on the shoulder pads of their kneeling teammates in a show of support during the National Anthem prior to their Monday Night Football preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21.

Wide receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis, defensive backs Jamar Taylor and Najee Murray, running backs Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson Jr. and Terrence Magee, linebacker Christian Kirksey, rookie safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end Seth DeValve huddled in a circle behind their teammates on the sideline, knelt and held hands during the National Anthem.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer, offensive lineman Shon Coleman, defensive back Jason McCourty and punter Britton Colquitt expressed their support by placing their hands on the shoulders of their teammates, the same sign of support that has been seen around the NFL since the start of the preseason.

It was the first time since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested during the National Anthem in August of 2016 that any Browns player either sat or knelt during its playing prior to a game.

Following the largest National Anthem protest in the NFL, the Browns came under intense scrutiny from the union representing the Cleveland Police Department.

In fact, there was so much backlash that union president Steve Loomis said Cleveland police officers would not hold the flag at the Browns’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10.

12:15 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

The Cleveland Browns rolled into the 2017 regular season with the momentum from a perfect preseason, but with losses in a pair of outings against AFC North Division teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, that positive energy has slowed down.

With the Browns set for their second road game of the season today, an inter-division game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, the players are anxious to bring back that winning feeling.

“You go 4-0 in the preseason and you get a little taste of winning in your mouth. The feel in the locker room, the vibe was ecstatic.

“Everyone was excited to get out there. Obviously, going through two losses in our first two regular season games kind of took that away from us. Now, we want to get back to that so if we can get out there and pick up a W, hopefully, we can build off of that and start stringing together a couple more.”

Although the Browns are playing a team very much like them in the fact that the Colts have an 0-2 record, are breaking in a new quarterback and dealing with plenty of challenges on and off the field, Kizer and his teammates are not taking anything for granted.

“This is the NFL,” Kizer said. “Every team can improve each week. Every week is going to be a tough one for us. It is on us now to get back to the drawing board and prepare as well as we can to come out and play well against Indianapolis.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To join the conversation during today's game, use the hashtag, #3Browns

#3Browns Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV