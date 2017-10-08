RECAP: Cleveland Browns fall to New York Jets, 17-14, at FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is set to make his NFL regular-season debut after missing four weeks because of a high ankle sprain. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

3:58 p.m.- CLEVELAND BROWNS REMAIN WINLESS AFTER 17-14 LOSS TO NEW YORK JETS

CLEVELAND -- Two second-half touchdown passes from quarterback Josh McCown gave the New York Jets a 17-14 come-from-behind victory over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Jets improved to 3-2 on the campaign, and despite being considered one of the worst teams in the National Football League by many media outlets before the season, find themselves on a three-game winning streak.

Conversely, the Browns dropped to 0-5 on the year and have a six-game losing streak dating back to the final game of the 2016 regular season.

McCown completed 23 of his 30 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while Browns starter DeShone Kizer was successful with just eight of his 17 attempts for 87 yards with one interception and a lost fumble.

Out of the halftime break, Kizer was pulled from the game in favor of Kevin Hogan, who immediately engineered a touchdown drive. However, on the Browns’ next possession, Hogan was intercepted, and the Jets scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns to seal the comeback win.

3:32 p.m.-JETS EXPAND ON LEAD

CLEVELAND -- The New York Jets pushed their lead over the Cleveland Browns to 10 points, 17-7, when quarterback Josh McCown engineered a 97-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jermaine Kearse with 8:30 to play in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.

On first-and-10 from the Cleveland 24-yard line, McCown took the snap and found Kearse open deep down the right side of the field. After securing the catch behind the Browns’ secondary, Kearse glided his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

Early in the drive, the Jets faced a third-and-two from their own 11-yard line, but McCown stood tall in the pocket, surveyed the field and found reserve tight end Eric Tomlinson for a 34-yard gain over the middle of the field.

Then, three plays after an 11-yard run around left end from wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, McCown found wide receiver Jeremy Kerley on the left side of the field for an 18-yard gain, which set up his touchdown pass to Kearse.

The Jets’ second touchdown drive of the game came after their defense held strong and forced a Browns turnover on downs when running back Isaiah Crowell failed to convert on fourth-and-two from the New York four-yard line.

3:05 p.m.-JETS TURN INT INTO TD

CLEVELAND -- The New York Jets turned a turnover into a touchdown and a 10-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 4:17 to play in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Following an interception of Browns backup quarterback Kevin Hogan, the Jets needed just two plays for veteran signal-caller Josh McCown to find tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins with a fade pass after he broke free of the coverage from safety Ibraheim Campbell.

On the interception, Hogan targeted second-year wide receiver Ricardo Louis down the right side of the field, but the ball caromed off of his hands and into the arms of veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne. After securing the pick, Claiborne stepped his way across the field and down the right sideline for a 28-yard gain before being forced out of bounds by Browns left guard Joel Bitonio.

2:51 p.m.-BROWNS TAKE 7-3 LEAD OVER JETS

CLEVELAND -- The switch from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer to second-year signal-caller Kevin Hogan worked well for the Cleveland Browns on the first drive of the third quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After Kizer committed two first-half turnovers, Hogan was inserted into the lineup and engineered a 10-play, 75-yard drive and capped off the possession with a 21-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end David Njoku, which gave the Browns a 7-3 lead with 9:19 to play in the quarter.

Hogan’s touchdown pass gave the Browns their first lead of the season.

Early in the drive, Hogan and the Browns faced a third-and-two from their own 33-yard line. Hogan completed a 29-yard pass to Kasen Williams, but the Jets got the play overturned when a replay review proved the wide receiver failed to come down with the ball in bounds. However, the Jets committed an offsides penalty, which gave the Browns the conversion.

Following the penalty, Hogan completed passes of 11 and 12 yards, respectively, as well as a four-yard throw on third-and-three to extend the drive before connecting with Njoku for the touchdown.

2:35 p.m.-BROWNS PULL KIZER AT START OF SECOND HALF

CLEVELAND -- With the Cleveland Browns trailing the New York Jets, 3-0, after the first half of play at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson made a change at quarterback, benching rookie starter DeShone Kizer in favor of second-year reserve Kevin Hogan.

Kizer completed just eight of his 17 passes for 87 yards in the first half, but committed two turnovers in the red zone, first, a fumble on a pitch in the first quarter, and an interception in the second period. Not only did the turnovers come in the red zone, but also, in goal-to-go situations.

On the season, Kizer has completed 81 of his 157 attempts (50.94 percent) for 851 yards with three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Over the first 15 minutes of play, the Browns had 61 yards of total offense and mounted a late-quarter drive that went 50 yards and into the goal-to-go area. However, Kizer threw an option pitch out of the reach of running back Isaiah Crowell, and the Jets pounced on the loose ball for the fumble recovery at their own three-yard line.

Then, on the interception, Kizer took a shotgun snap from center JC Tretter, rolled to his right and fired a pass toward second-year tight end Seth DeValve. However, Jets safety Marcus Maye jumped the route, corralled the turnover and returned it out to the New York 14-yard line for a 12-yard gain.

2:24 p.m.-JETS TAKE LEAD ON 57-YARD FIELD GOAL

CLEVELAND -- On a day when Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a pair of first-half field goal tries, the New York Jets took a 3-0 lead when Chandler Catanzaro buried a 57-yard field attempt as the first half expired at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Jets started the only scoring drive of the first half at their own 29-yard line following Gonzalez’s second miss, and despite having just 31 seconds to move the ball down the field, they were able to cobble together a six-play possession that ended in points.

On the first play of the drive, quarterback Josh McCown completed an 11-yard pass to running back Bilal Powell, and after an incompletion, found wide receiver Robby Anderson for a 10-yard gain out to midfield. Then, McCown completed three and eight-yard passes to set up the go-ahead field goal.

2:10 p.m.-GARRETT REGISTERS SECOND SACK

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is having quite the regular-season debut in the National Football League.

After getting a sack of New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown on the very first regular-season snap of his career, Garrett once again sacked the veteran signal-caller late in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With the Jets facing a third-and-eight from their own 16-yard line and pressure collapsing the pocket, McCown attempted to run to the left side of the formation to extend his passing lane, but Garrett broke free from the block of left tackle Kelvin Beachum and broke down the quarterback by the shoe tops, which forced another New York punt.

1:30 p.m.-BROWNS, JETS PLAY SCORELESS FIRST QUARTER

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets played a scoreless first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

After 15 minutes of play, the Jets had eight passing and eight rushing yards, and allowed a sack of veteran quarterback Josh McCown to rookie defensive end Myles Garrett on his first career regular-season snap in the National Football League.

Conversely, the Browns had 61 yards of total offense and mounted a late-quarter drive that went 50 yards and in the goal-to-go area. However, quarterback DeShone Kizer threw an option pitch out of the reach of running back Isaiah Crowell, and the Jets pounced on the loose ball for the fumble recovery at their own three-yard line.

1:05 p.m.-GARRETT GETS SACK ON FIRST CAREER SNAP

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett talked about how much he looked forward to getting his first career sack in the National Football League, and it took him all of one series in his regular-season debut against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium to accomplish that goal.

With the Jets facing a third-and-five from their own 31-yard line, quarterback Josh McCown dropped back into the shotgun formation, but on delayed pressure after running a stunt, Garrett rushed through the line of scrimmage and collected his first NFL sack.

Garrett’s play on third down forced a Jets punt.

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.

Garrett registered two tackles, including a sack for a nine-yard loss, during three preseason games with the Browns.

11:00 a.m.-CLEVELAND BROWNS ANXIOUS TO LET MYLES GARRETT LOOSE

CLEVELAND -- There are plenty of expectations placed on players selected high in the NFL Draft, especially those chosen with the No.1 overall pick.

But when Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett takes the field for the first time in the regular season today against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium, they want him to be himself, do what he does best and create some havoc in the backfield when possible.

“We don’t want to put any pressure on any individual,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “We are just ready to see him go out there and let it loose. I’m excited to see him play. Personally, I told him to, ‘just go out there and have fun. Don’t feel like you have to stress coming back and trying to make a wild effect or anything like that. Just do what you have been doing this whole training camp, play hard, play physical.’

“I think he is going to play well for us just seeing him out at practice. It is good to have one of our brothers back.”

