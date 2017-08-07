WKYC
RECAP: Starting QB Brock Osweiler, Cleveland Browns return to field for Training Camp

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 6:06 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns returned to the field for Training Camp at the team's Berea training facility this afternoon, and they did so with a new quarterback taking the first-team repetitions.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced Monday morning that after seven training-camp practices and the Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium, veteran Brock Osweiler will start in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

In five NFL seasons, four with the Denver Broncos and one with the Texans, Osweiler completed 488 of his 815 attempts (59.9 percent) for 5,083 yards and 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions over 36 career games.

Osweiler has a career passer rating of 77.4.

Follow along with today's practice by using the hashtag, #3Browns.

 

