REPORT: Brock Osweiler will not play in Cleveland Browns' third preseason game

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) will not play in the Cleveland Browns' third preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- According to reports, Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler is not expected to play in the third preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday night.

Less than two hours after the Browns tabbed rookie DeShone Kizer as the starting quarterback for the “dress rehearsal” game of the preseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Osweiler was unlikely to play against the Buccaneers.

This is interesting: Cleveland QB Brock Osweiler is not expected to play in the Browns' third preseason game, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2017

After starting training camp behind Cody Kessler on the depth chart, Osweiler was the Browns’ starting quarterback against both the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, and in those outings, he completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 67 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Against the Saints, Osweiler completed six of his 14 attempts for 42 yards, and rushed for 10 yards on a scramble out of the pocket. After three straight three-and-outs to start the game, Osweiler led a 13-play, 61-yard drive, but a deflected pass at the goal line on fourth down spoiled the effort.

The first-team offense accounted for 76 yards with Osweiler at the helm.

Despite having a better completion percentage than in the first game against the Saints, Osweiler failed to move the Browns into the end zone, or even scoring position in his two series against the Giants. Following the second series, the Browns turned the offense over to Kizer.

Osweiler completed six for his eight throws, but gained just 25 yards. One of Osweiler’s two misses came on a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage, which resulted in an interception.

Facing a second and 17 after a false start penalty on rookie offensive lineman Rod Johnson, Osweiler fired a pass in the direction of first-year running back Matthew Dayes, but right defensive end Olivier Vernon got a hand in the passing lane and deflected the ball into the air, where left defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul corralled it for the interception.

Over 36 career games in five NFL seasons, four with the Denver Broncos and one with the Houston Texans, Osweiler completed 488 of his 815 attempts (59.9 percent) for 5,083 yards and 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions. Osweiler has a career passer rating of 77.4.

Although the Texans won the AFC South Division in 2016 and beat the Oakland Raiders in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Osweiler completed 301 of his 510 attempts for 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in 15 games.

He added 131 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

In two postseason games last year, Osweiler completed 37 of his 65 attempts for 365 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.

© 2017 WKYC-TV