Report: Browns close to signing LB Jamie Collins to extension

David DeNatale, WKYC 9:11 PM. EST January 19, 2017

The Browns had issues keeping their free agent veterans from leaving town last year, losing four key players.

They seem to be off to a much better start in 2017.

According to CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora, the Browns are close to a deal to lock up linebacker Jamie Collins to a contract extension.

The NFL Network's Ian Rappaport also noted that the Browns were close to a deal with Collins. 

The Browns acquired Collins from New England for a compensatory draft pick (will be a third round compensatory) at the trading deadline. In eight games in Cleveland, Collins racked up 69 tackles and a pair of sacks. 

The question becomes how much will it cost to sign Collins long term? Rappaport reported in October that the 27-year-old was looking to make at least $10 million per year from New England.

Regardless, LaCanfora notes that getting this deal done will make it much easier for the team to keep free agent WR Terrelle Pryor:

