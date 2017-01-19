The Browns had issues keeping their free agent veterans from leaving town last year, losing four key players.
They seem to be off to a much better start in 2017.
According to CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora, the Browns are close to a deal to lock up linebacker Jamie Collins to a contract extension.
The Browns have made significant progress on an extension with pending free-agent Jamie Collins, sources said. Deal to be done by weekend— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 20, 2017
The NFL Network's Ian Rappaport also noted that the Browns were close to a deal with Collins.
The Browns acquired Collins from New England for a compensatory draft pick (will be a third round compensatory) at the trading deadline. In eight games in Cleveland, Collins racked up 69 tackles and a pair of sacks.
The question becomes how much will it cost to sign Collins long term? Rappaport reported in October that the 27-year-old was looking to make at least $10 million per year from New England.
Regardless, LaCanfora notes that getting this deal done will make it much easier for the team to keep free agent WR Terrelle Pryor:
Browns completion of long-term deal with Collins will give them flexibility to franchise tag Pryor if necessary. Cap space no issue— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 20, 2017
