CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are looking for a new defensive coordinator, according to reports from Alex Marvez of The Sporting News.

According to Friday’s report, the Browns have moved on from veteran NFL coach Ray Horton and offered the defensive coordinator position to Gregg Williams, and also, contacted Denver Broncos assistant Wade Phillips.

Marvez posted the following tweet on Friday afternoon:

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Browns making change at defensive coordinator. Offered job to Gregg Williams; Wade Phillips also contacted — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora had a similar report about the Browns' apparent search for a new defensive coordinator.

Browns search for another defensive coordinator likely to end this weekend. Again, would be very surprised if it's not Gregg Williams — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 6, 2017

Williams most recently served as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator this past season, and held the same position for three years before the team relocated to California from St. Louis (2012, 2014-2015).

Williams gained national attention during his time as the defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints, where it was discovered by NFL investigators that he instituted and ran a bounty program that rewarded defenders for injuring opposing players on the team’s run to a Super Bowl title.

Williams also served as the defensive coordinator with the Tennessee Oilers/Titans (1997-2000), Washington (2004-2007) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2008), as well as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills (2001-2003).

Phillips was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator on their run to the Super Bowl 50 championship, where his star outside linebacker, Von Miller, earned game Most Valuable Player honors.

In his second stint with the Browns, Horton’s defense ranked near the bottom of the National Football League in several statistical categories, most notably points, yards and rushing yards allowed during the 2016 season.

On the field for the fourth-most plays in the NFL, 1,067, this season, the Browns allowed 392.4 yards and 22.8 first downs per game, and surrendered third-down conversions on 45.1 percent of their opponents’ attempts.

Also, the Browns’ 26 sacks tied for the second fewest in the NFL.

Under Horton’s direction, the 2013 Browns registered 40 sacks for 185 lost yards and held opposing passers to just 3,723 yards, the lowest total they had allowed in any of the last four seasons, and their 1,781 rushing yards surrendered remain the fewest given up in the expansion era.

The last time the Browns allowed less than 1,800 rushing yards in a single season was in 1994, when they went 11-5 and advanced to the second round of the American Football Conference playoffs.

Horton took over a defense that surrendered 6,067 total yards, including 2,055 on the ground and another 4,012 through the air, gave up 49 touchdowns and forced only 11 interceptions during the 2015 season after collecting 21 in 2014.

Although the Browns gave up less total yards in 2016, they got worse against the run, surrendering 2,283 yards. However, Horton did decrease the amount of touchdowns allowed from 49 to 36.