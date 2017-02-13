REPORT: Browns set to meet with Terrelle Pryor's agent this week

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 2: Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate tight end Randall Telfer #86 after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 2, 2016 (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

The Browns are continuing their quest to keep their free agents from going elsewhere.

According to CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora, the Browns are meeting with Drew Rosenhaus, agent for WR Terrelle Pryor, this week as the two sides attempt to hammer out a new contract.

Browns re-doubling efforts w/their top offseason priority - Terrelle Pryor. Meeting with his agent this week — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 13, 2017

Pryor had an impressive 2016 season, his first as a full-time wide receiver. He caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

After the season, Pryor did address his impending free agency, telling reporters, "“At the end of the day, football is a business. It has to make sense for myself. I don’t know the lyrics or how those words are put on paper, stuff like that, but I would love to play for Coach Hue. I loved playing for him this year, no matter what, despite the 1-15 record. I am not worried about that.

“For me, it is progress. We need to make progress. Coach, you should have heard him in the team meeting room. He was fiery upset, but he was also telling us that ‘You gave me your all.’ He took all the blame. He didn’t put any of it on us. We just want to make progress. We all want to win. That is what is important.”

The Browns have already locked up another one of their free agents to-be, agreeing to terms with LB Jamie Collins on a four-year contract extension last month.

One thing working in the Browns' favor is that they have more salary cap room than any other team in the NFL. We'll see if the team is willing to pay a hefty sum to keep Pryor in Cleveland.

