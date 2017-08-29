REPORT: Cleveland Browns 'aggressively' trying to trade Joe Haden

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) await a snap at the line of scrimmage during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are “aggressively” trying to trade cornerback Joe Haden, according to CBS Sports reporter Jason LaCanfora.

According to the report, the Browns are “very motivated” to rid themselves of Haden’s contract, one that comes with a cap hit of $14.4 million during the 2017 season. Haden is currently in the third season of a five-year contract extension that he signed during the 2014 offseason.

Health has been a major concern when it comes to the Browns’ secondary in recent seasons, and over the last two years, Haden, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, has been bitten by the injury bug on several occasions.

Since signing the long-term contract extension, Haden has missed 15 games because of a wide variety of injuries, everything from a pair of concussions that short-circuited his 2015 season to finger and groin issues that forced him to the sideline for multiple games.

But following offseason surgery to repair groin issues, Haden is back at work and ready to improve upon the 1-15 record the Browns posted during the 2016 season.

A first-round pick out of the University of Florida in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden registered 376 total tackles, including 311 solo stops, 65 assists, two sacks, 101 passes defended, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 19 interceptions, which he has returned for 231 yards and one touchdown, in his seven professional seasons.

Haden has made 81 starts in 90 games for the Browns, but has missed 22 contests due to multiple injuries, most notably the pair of concussions that cost him much of the 2015 season.

