Report: Cleveland Browns co-owner Dee Haslam says another uniform change possible

There are many important issues being tackled at this week's NFL owners meetings in Arizona. The league has already voted to allow the Raiders to move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The league is also pondering changes to help speed up the game.

As far as the Browns are concerned, talks with the Patriots for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade most certainly will happen, if not already.

But an interesting note came on Monday from ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi via Twitter:

Dee Haslam confirmed to me another full #Browns uniform re-do could be in the works soon as new window opens in 2020. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 27, 2017

The co-owner of the Browns is contemplating already changing the team's uniforms, which were just unveiled in 2015.

Just about everyone has had an opinion on the uniforms in the two years they have been out. Our friends at USA TODAY's For the Win are fans. The Score put them in the bottom five in the league. The New York Daily News ranked them as one of the 'ugliest in the history of sports.'

Just for a refresher, these are the the Browns uniforms currently (Taylor Gabriel, Dwayne Bow, and Brian Hartline were the models at the unveiling in 2015):

And these were the ones previous, modeled by Isaiah Crowell and Joe Haden:

We'd love to hear your feedback. Should the Browns keep the new uniforms they've had the last two years, go back to the old ones, or try something completely different?

