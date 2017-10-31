REPORT | Cleveland Browns coaching staff upset with front office over not acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo

Feb 25, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks to the media during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns' front office learned from an "irate" Browns coaching staff that the San Francisco 49ers had acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots on Monday night, according to a report from AM1340, 104.7 FM Denver co-host Benjamin Allbright.

Citing sources, Allbright said the Cleveland coaching staff was still at Browns headquarters in Berea when the deal went down around 8 p.m., while members of the front office had previously left at 5 p.m. According to both Allbright and NFL.com's Michael Silver, Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson coveted Garoppolo, who the 49ers acquired in exchange for a second-round pick.

2/ while coaches continued to work the night before the trade deadline. Sasha Brown was unaware of the Jimmy G trade and was actually — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

4/ the front office is undercutting them by not acquiring the talent they need to win, and not putting in matching effort to do so. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

The idea of a rift between the Browns coaches and front office was only furthered when Jackson's daughter, Baylee, responded to one of Silver's tweets by saying "can't land a player if you're not on the phones" and "I'm gonna start wrecking all these idiot theories real soon."

Baylee Jackson has since made her Twitter account private.

As for her father, a rift between Jackson and the Browns' front office has been speculated about dating back to the end of the 2016 season, in which Cleveland amassed a 1-15 record. In January, CBSSports.com's Jason LaCanfora reported that Jackson was pushing for a new general manager to join a regime currently led by VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown and Chief Strategy Officer Paul Depodesta.

Jackson's reported request was denied and the drama has only continued since. In September, LaCanfora reported Jackson was "irate" with the Browns' decision to release veteran cornerback Joe Haden.

Based on Allbright's Tuesday report, that's not a sentiment that's since changed for Jackson, who's amassed a 1-23 record through his first season-and-a-half as Cleveland's head coach, including an 0-8 mark this year. Following the team's 33-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday -- the Browns' fourth loss by double-digits this season -- Jackson seemed to indicate it would be difficult to win games with Cleveland's current roster moving forward.

“Everything has got to be perfect for us to have a chance to win a football game,” Jackson said in his postgame press conference from London. “That’s just where we are as a football team. We get it, and our coaching staff gets it and our players get it, and we work that way. We try to do the best we can to get everything right, but we all know that’s not how football is played."

With the NFL trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, there's not much time left for the Browns, stockpiled with draft capital, to make upgrades. But it appears the most impactful move for the team may already be one it didn't even make.

