REPORT | Cleveland Browns could trade Josh Gordon prior to NFL trade deadline

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 22: Josh Gordon #12 of the Cleveland Browns carries the football during the first quarter of the game on September 22, 2013 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2013 Getty Images)

As the 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline on Tuesday approaches, the Cleveland Browns have thus far remained inactive.

But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that may not be the case for long.

Per Schefter, suspended Browns receiver Josh Gordon has been spotted in New York City, where he is expected to meet with NFL officials regarding his impending reinstatement. And with his return possibly near, the Browns may look to deal Gordon before Tuesday's trade deadline passes.

Browns WR Josh Gordon spotted in NYC today and league source confirmed he will meet with NFL on Tues. Browns could look to trade his rights. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

With Josh Gordon’s possible reinstatement near, it’s possible Browns could look to trade his right’s by today’s 4 pm deadline, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Having been suspended multiple times over the course of his NFL career due to substance abuse issues, Gordon has not appeared in a regular season game since 2014. In 2013, the Baylor product earned All-Pro honors after posting an NFL-best 1,646 yards to go along with 87 receptions and 9 touchdowns.

Earlier this month, Gordon detailed the extent of his substance issues in a mini-documentary produced by LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED platform. The 26-year-old said that he recently completed a 90-day treatment program in Gainesville, Florida.

It now appears an NFL return could be on the horizon for Gordon. But whether or not it will come with the Browns remains to be seen.

