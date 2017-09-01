REPORT | Cleveland Browns cut quarterback Brock Osweiler

(Photo: Scott R. Galvin, USA TODAY Sports)

The Browns have released quarterback Brock Osweiler, sources confirm to WKYC's Dave Chudowsky. The team has yet to officially announce the move.

Sources also told Chudowsky rookie Zane Gonzalez will be the team's starting kicker, meaning Cody Parkey is no longer with the team.

Cleveland acquired Osweiler from the Houston Texans via trade back in March, although the move was seen by most as a salary dump for Houston and a means of getting a second round draft pick for the Browns. After signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans, Osweiler was a bust in his lone season with the franchise, throwing for just 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The Browns gave Osweiler a chance to win the starting QB job in training camp, but the six-year veteran was a disappointment in two preseason games. The Browns named rookie DeShone Kizer the starter for week one against the Steelers and reportedly began shopping Osweiler in possible trades before ultimately deciding to cut him.

Osweiler was scheduled to make at least $16 million this season. It is not known how much of that salary the Browns will have to pay.

