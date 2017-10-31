REPORT | Cleveland Browns failed to file paperwork for trade with Cincinnati Bengals for AJ McCarron

After seeing the New England Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, the Cleveland Browns attempted to land of a quarterback of their own, but their efforts proved too little, too late.
Literally.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns had agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire backup quarterback A.J. McCarron ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon. But while the Bengals did their part in approving the deal with the league office, the Browns reportedly failed to do the same, leading to the NFL declining the deal when the necessary paperwork wasn't filed on time.
According to Cincinnati.com, the Browns would have sent a second and third-round pick to the Bengals in the proposed deal. For comparison's sake, the 49ers acquired Garoppolo -- who Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson reportedly coveted -- for a future second-round selection.
Per Cincinnati.com's Jim Owczarski, there was a "disconnect" between the Browns' personnel department and coaching staff regarding McCarron, who Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson coached as the Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2014-2015.
The Browns' failed attempt to acquire McCarron is just the latest symptom of dysfunction in a day that's been full of it in Berea. Earlier on Tuesday, AM1340, 104.7 FM Denver co-host Benjamin Allbright reported that the Cleveland coaching staff was upset with its front office for failing to acquire Garoppolo. According to Allbright, the coaching staff was still at the team's headquarters while the front office had already left the facility when the trade went down.
Since taking over in 2016, the current Browns regime -- including Jackson, VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown and Chief Strategy Officer Paul Depodesta -- is responsible for a 1-23 record over the course of the last season-and-a-half. But even with the team in the midst of its bye week following its 33-16 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Browns' struggles -- both on and off the field -- don't appear to be on the verge of stopping anytime soon.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs