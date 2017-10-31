REPORT | Cleveland Browns failed to file paperwork for trade with Cincinnati Bengals for AJ McCarron

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 19: AJ McCarron #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2017 Getty Images)

After seeing the New England Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, the Cleveland Browns attempted to land of a quarterback of their own, but their efforts proved too little, too late.

Literally.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns had agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire backup quarterback A.J. McCarron ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon. But while the Bengals did their part in approving the deal with the league office, the Browns reportedly failed to do the same, leading to the NFL declining the deal when the necessary paperwork wasn't filed on time.

Bengals and Browns thought they beat the clock on AJ McCarron trade. Clock beat them. Close but no deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Bengals and Browns actually agreed to AJ McCarron trade at 3:55 pm, per source involved. Bengals approved trade to NFL, Browns did not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Browns disputed proposed AJ McCarron trade to NFL, arguing it should be allowed, per source. NFL declined - no trade, officially, per source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

NFL rejected Browns request to overturn AJ McCarron trade. Even though Browns’ notification of trade arrived moments too late, NFL said no. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

According to Cincinnati.com, the Browns would have sent a second and third-round pick to the Bengals in the proposed deal. For comparison's sake, the 49ers acquired Garoppolo -- who Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson reportedly coveted -- for a future second-round selection.

Per Cincinnati.com's Jim Owczarski, there was a "disconnect" between the Browns' personnel department and coaching staff regarding McCarron, who Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson coached as the Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2014-2015.

The Browns' failed attempt to acquire McCarron is just the latest symptom of dysfunction in a day that's been full of it in Berea. Earlier on Tuesday, AM1340, 104.7 FM Denver co-host Benjamin Allbright reported that the Cleveland coaching staff was upset with its front office for failing to acquire Garoppolo. According to Allbright, the coaching staff was still at the team's headquarters while the front office had already left the facility when the trade went down.

Since taking over in 2016, the current Browns regime -- including Jackson, VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown and Chief Strategy Officer Paul Depodesta -- is responsible for a 1-23 record over the course of the last season-and-a-half. But even with the team in the midst of its bye week following its 33-16 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Browns' struggles -- both on and off the field -- don't appear to be on the verge of stopping anytime soon.

© 2017 WKYC-TV