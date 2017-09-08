Report: Cleveland Browns, first responders to unite prior to season opener

A group of Cleveland Browns players kneel in a circle in protest during the national anthem prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Joe Robbins, Custom)

CLEVELAND - It's been over two weeks since a group of Cleveland Browns players huddled to kneel during the national anthem during a preseason game.

The gesture ignited a firestorm of debate, outrage and support, but a resolution seems to be taking form.

After Cleveland Police and first responders backed out from holding the flag during the national anthem this Sunday, the team and police union have reportedly come to an agreement.

ESPN's Pat McManamon reports that seven Browns players met with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Player Development Director Ron Brewer to discuss their intentions. After a four-hour discussion, the team has decided to make Sunday's pregame ceremonies about unity.

McManamon reports a video will be shown before the anthem to "expresses solidarity with the community and the importance of diversity and equality."

Police, firefighters, EMTs and members of the military will stand with players for the anthem. McManamon reports that the players asked the Haslams to stand with them as well.

The first white NFL player to kneel -- Seth DeValve -- was also a part of the group that knelt. Meanwhile, other players stood during the anthem with their hands on the shoulders of kneeling teammates.

The move angered the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, resulting in the police union's decision to withdraw from holding the flag during the national anthem at the Browns home opener Sunday.

Union President Steve Loomis told WKYC the breaking point came when they learned Browns management knew of the protest before it took place, but allowed the players to continue.

"As a veteran of Operation Desert Storm and the United States Navy, and a 24-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department, I am not going to participate or work with management that allows their players to disrespect the flag and the national anthem," Loomis said.

On Friday, Browns coach Hue Jackson, who had previously expressed disproval of his players kneeling, said he was not a part of any meetings to reach a resolution.

"I think that's super that we're coming together and working together for the right cause," Jackson said. "I'm looking forward to watching that happen on Sunday."

© 2017 WKYC-TV