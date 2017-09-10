WKYC
REPORT | Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson 'irate' at release of CB Joe Haden

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 12:05 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - This is not how you want to start a regular season. 

CBS Sports' NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora reports that Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson was 'irate' at the decision by the team's front office to release veteran cornerback Joe Haden. Jackson was angry because he believed the move had no tangible football merit. The Browns received no compensation. Haden, despite recent injuries, was considered a key piece for the 2017 season, and the move clearly was a salary dump and viewed as such within the team. 

According to LaCanfora, the decision to cut Haden 'renewed long-simmering tensions between the front office and Hue Jackson's coaching staff and was met by near unanimous disapproval in the locker room and with the football staff.'

LaCanfora adds that relations between Jackson and Sashi Brown, the Browns' Executive Vice President of Football Operations were strained earlier this offseason when Brown dealt popular linebacker Demario Davis for safety Calvin Pryor. After getting into a fight with a teammate last week, Pryor was released. 

Here's how LaCanfora closed his story: "The constant struggle between coaching and the front office has taken a toll on Jackson, following a one-win season, and recent events have intensified the rifts, with the coach's hands tied in personnel matters."

 

