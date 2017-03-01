Report: Cleveland Browns' Josh Gordon to apply for reinstatement to NFL

Josh Gordon (Photo: WKYC)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will apply for reinstatement to the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Browns WR Josh Gordon, who has not played since 2014, is applying today for reinstatement, per his business manager Michael Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

Gordon, 25, is still under contract with the Browns, who have been expected to release him. He has not played since 2014, where he was suspended 10 games. He was also suspended for the entire 2015 season following multiple failed drug tests.

Gordon's business manager Michael Johnson told Adam Schefter that Gordon has lived with him and has been taking the proper steps toward treating his issues. Gordon entered a rehab facility last October.

(© 2017 WKYC)