Report: Cleveland Browns' Josh Gordon to apply for reinstatement to NFL

WKYC 11:38 AM. EST March 01, 2017

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will apply for reinstatement to the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Gordon, 25, is still under contract with the Browns, who have been expected to release him. He has not played since 2014, where he was suspended 10 games. He was also suspended for the entire 2015 season following multiple failed drug tests.

Gordon's business manager Michael Johnson told Adam Schefter that Gordon has lived with him and has been taking the proper steps toward treating his issues. Gordon entered a rehab facility last October.

