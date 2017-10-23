Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas to miss remainder of season with torn triceps

Oct 22, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) lays on the ground after injuring his arm during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - On Sunday, Joe Thomas missed the first snap of his 11-year career when he was forced to leave the Cleveland Browns' 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans with an arm injury.

As it turns out, Thomas' absence will continue through the remainder of the 2017 season.

According to the team, Thomas will miss the rest of the Browns' ongoing campaign after a Monday MRI revealed that the 10-time Pro Bowl had torn his left triceps, which will require surgery. That means Thomas will miss the first game of his NFL career this Sunday when the Browns travel to London to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The loss of Thomas serves as just another blow to a Browns team that remains winless through the first seven games of the 2017 season. Following the game, some of his Cleveland teammates admitted to having tears in their eyes as Thomas' consecutive snaps played streak ended at 10,363.

“Obviously, it is difficult because it is so soon after the injury but definitely proud of the number of plays I was able to put together – getting over that 10,000 milestone and going into my 11th season without missing a play is something that I always feel like I will be able to hang my hat on and be proud of," Thomas said afterward. "It is a violent game and those type of streaks are going to come to an end. It was not an infinity streak."

Despite suffering a season-ending injury, Thomas appeared in good spirits on Monday morning as he displayed his signature sense of humor on Twitter.

The Geneva convention on torture (confinement, stress positions) was just violated when they wedged me into that MRI tube for 2 hrs. Yikes! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 23, 2017

In his absence, Cleveland played Spencer Drango at left tackle as the Browns struggled to protect quarterback Cody Kessler throughout the remainder of the game. It remains to be seen whether head coach Hue Jackson will stick with the second-year lineman or make adjustments to his lineup.

