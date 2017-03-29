Report: Cleveland Browns not giving up on Josh Gordon yet

(Photo: Scott Cunningham, Custom)

CLEVELAND - The Josh Gordon saga may not be over for the Cleveland Browns.

If Gordon is reinstated by the NFL following his third drug abuse violation, he's still a member of the Browns. And according to ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi, the Browns may not give up on him just yet.

Grossi reports that Browns General Manager Sashi Brown told reporters in Arizona that the team has not dismissed the idea of giving Gordon another shot.

"...Assuming he would play at the level we started to see glimpses of last preseason and certainly in the league before, [Gordon] would be a talent I think no team in the NFL would turn down if he got back in," Brown said via Grossi's report. "Our decision with Josh is just understanding where he is in this process and being able to have him. We’re not in position at wide receiver to turn down a guy like Josh if we feel he’s settled himself. Josh is going to have an opportunity to reapply to the NFL and at that time we’ll make a decision when we know what’s going on.”

Gordon's last game with Cleveland was late in the 2014 season. Just before he was due to return from a four-game ban, he checked himself into rehab last September.

The next day, Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson said the team would move on from Gordon.

"I think what is best for our football team is that we move forward and move on," Jackson told the media. "He is not going to be with us. We wish him well, but we are moving forward. We are going to move on.”

Gordon recently applied for reinstatement to the league.

