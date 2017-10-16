Report: Cleveland Browns searching for new executives

Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown explains having control of the 53-man roster during his introductory press conference on Thursday. (Photo: Custom)

BEREA - On the same day the Cleveland Browns became one of two NFL teams to remain winless this season, reports surfaced that the team is searching for a new batch of executives.

NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk reports that the Browns have started reaching out to potential candidates to join the team's front office. According to Pro Football Talk's source, the team is targeting football executives, a change from its current lineup of executives.

Since executive VP Sashi Brown took over in January 2016, the team has crafted a 1-21 record. Brown, who was previously in charge of the Browns' salary cap, also pegged former MLB executive Paul DePodesta as the Browns' chief strategy officer.

Neither Brown nor Podesta has any NFL scouting experience.

WKYC's Jim Donovan told 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carmen that word of the organization's search for new executive personnel "spread row by row" on the team plane Sunday night.

It's not currently known when potential changes to the Browns' front office will take place.

