REPORT | Cleveland Browns to make Joe Thomas NFL's highest-paid OL in 2018

(Photo: Diamond Images, 2017 DIAMOND IMAGES)

Perhaps the worst moment of this disastrous Browns season came during week seven, when future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas was lost for the season with a torn triceps.

Prior to being injured, Thomas had been one of the Browns few shining lights, never missing a snap during his 10-year career and making the Pro Bowl each season.

Despite his recent health struggles, the Browns have apparently decided to reward Thomas for his years of faithful service: According to ESPN's Field Yates, the team has amended Thomas' contract and award him $3 million more total over the next two years. This would raise Thomas' 2018 salary to $13.5 million, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Sources: Browns give OT Joe Thomas a raise, making him the highest paid OL in the NFL for 2018. https://t.co/S0GQ6LW9SI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2017

Thomas, who underwent surgery two weeks ago, has not yet fully committed to playing next season.

