Report: Cleveland Browns to sign J.C. Tretter

WKYC 12:12 PM. EST March 09, 2017

BEREA - The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign center J.C. Tretter, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

Tretter, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, though a knee injury sidelined him for the second half of the 2016 season. He suffered a sprained MCL and underwent surgery in January.

Tretter is expected to fill the Browns' need at starting center, though he may also play guard.

WKYC

Cleveland Browns begin free agency with more than $100 million in cap space

WKYC

Report: Cleveland Browns to sign WR Kenny Britt

