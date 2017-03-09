Report: Cleveland Browns to sign J.C. Tretter

BEREA - The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign center J.C. Tretter, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
JC Tretter will officially be a Cleveland Brown in about five hours. That deal is getting done. Expected to be their new center.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2017
Tretter, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, though a knee injury sidelined him for the second half of the 2016 season. He suffered a sprained MCL and underwent surgery in January.
Tretter is expected to fill the Browns' need at starting center, though he may also play guard.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs