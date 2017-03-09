Report: Cleveland Browns to sign J.C. Tretter

Dec 27, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Green Bay Packers center JC Tretter (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 38-8. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

BEREA - The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign center J.C. Tretter, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

JC Tretter will officially be a Cleveland Brown in about five hours. That deal is getting done. Expected to be their new center. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2017

Tretter, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, though a knee injury sidelined him for the second half of the 2016 season. He suffered a sprained MCL and underwent surgery in January.

Tretter is expected to fill the Browns' need at starting center, though he may also play guard.

© 2017 WKYC-TV