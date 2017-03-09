Report: Cleveland Browns to sign OL Kevin Zeitler

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Kevin Zeitler #68 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 18, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin K. Aller, 2016 Justin K. Aller)

BEREA - Suddenly, the Cleveland Browns O-Line isn't looking so bad.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign guard Kevin Zeitler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the Browns offered Zeitler a five years, $60 million deal including $31.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest paid guard in NFL history.

Cleveland plans to give Kevin Zeitler a five-year, $60 million deal that includes $31.5 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Zeitler, 27, spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their 27th overall pick in 2012.

