Report: Cleveland Browns to sign OL Kevin Zeitler

BEREA - Suddenly, the Cleveland Browns O-Line isn't looking so bad.
The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign guard Kevin Zeitler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reports that the Browns offered Zeitler a five years, $60 million deal including $31.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest paid guard in NFL history.
Cleveland plans to give Kevin Zeitler a five-year, $60 million deal that includes $31.5 million guaranteed, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017
Zeitler, 27, spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their 27th overall pick in 2012.
