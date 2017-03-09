WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 20 closing alerts
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Report: Cleveland Browns to sign OL Kevin Zeitler

WKYC 2:51 PM. EST March 09, 2017

BEREA - Suddenly, the Cleveland Browns O-Line isn't looking so bad.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign guard Kevin Zeitler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the Browns offered Zeitler a five years, $60 million deal including $31.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest paid guard in NFL history.

Zeitler, 27, spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their 27th overall pick in 2012.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Browns sign Joel Bitonio to multiyear contract extension

WKYC

Report: Cleveland Browns to sign J.C. Tretter

WKYC

Report: Cleveland Browns to sign WR Kenny Britt

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories