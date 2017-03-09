Report: Cleveland Browns to sign WR Kenny Britt

Kenny Britt #18 of the Los Angeles Rams stretches out over the goal line for at touchdown against the defense of Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions during first quarter action at Ford Field on October 16, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Leon Halip, 2016 Getty Images)

BEREA - The Cleveland Browns plan to sign wide receiver Kenny Britt, ESPN's Adam Caplan reported Thursday morning.

Britt, 28, is expected to sign a four-year, $32.5 million deal.

The veteran wide receiver has spent eight seasons in the NFL and tallied career highs in receptions and receiving yards with the Los Angeles Rams last year. He played in 15 games, totaling 68 receptions for 1,002 yards.

Prior to his stint with the Rams, Britt spent five seasons in Tennessee as the Titans' 30th overall pick of the 2009 draft.

The Browns have until 4 p.m. to reach an agreement with wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, or risk losing Pryor to free agency.

© 2017 WKYC-TV