The Cleveland Browns have traded for quarterback Brock Osweiler, ESPN reported Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have pulled the shocker of the day as the National Football league prepares to start a new league year!

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns orchestrated a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Brock Osweiler and a second-round pick.

Last offseason, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract but struggled in his first, and apparently only season with the Texans. Osweiler’s contract had two years and $37 million fully guaranteed.

Stunner: Texans trade Brock Osweiler AND 2018 2nd-rd pick to CLEV for Browns to take Osweiler contract off Houston books, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

