Cleveland Browns trade for QB Brock Osweiler

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 3:44 PM. EST March 09, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have pulled the shocker of the day as the National Football league prepares to start a new league year!

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns orchestrated a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Brock Osweiler and a second-round pick.

Last offseason, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract but struggled in his first, and apparently only season with the Texans. Osweiler’s contract had two years and $37 million fully guaranteed.

 

