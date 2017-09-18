REPORT | Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman suffers broken hand

Jan 1, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - As it turns out, the Cleveland Browns lost more than just a game in their 24-10 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Browns' testing has confirmed that wide receiver Corey Coleman suffered a broken hand in the team's Week 2 loss.

Through two games this season, the second-year receiver has served as Cleveland's top wide receiver, having caught 6 balls for 62 yards and 1 touchdown. Last season, Coleman suffered a similar injury following the Browns' second game of the season, which prompted the No. 15 overall pick of the 2016 draft to miss six weeks.

After recording 33 receptions for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns in a largely disappointing rookie campaign, Coleman had drawn rave reviews from coaches and teammates alike for his progress throughout the offseason. But with another injury, the Baylor product now finds himself forced to overcome another obstacle, as a Browns wide receiving corps already short on depth and suffers another blow.

Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson is slated to speak with the media at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Keep it locked on WKYC for live updates and follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #3Browns.

© 2017 WKYC-TV