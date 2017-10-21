REPORT | Cleveland Browns WRs Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman were sent home last week for missing curfew

Aug 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) warms up prior to the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA Today)

What has already been a disastrous start to the Browns' season continues to get worse.

According to a report from NFL.com's Mike Garafolo, wide receivers Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman were sent home from Houston last week after missing curfew the night before the team's loss to the Texans.

While the two weren't going to play anyway due to injuries, head coach Hue Jackson apparently sent both home Sunday morning. Both Britt and Coleman have since apologized to the coaching staff, Garafolo reported.

This is just the latest slip-up for Britt, who after signing a four-year, $32 million dollar contract with the Browns in the offseason has frustrated fans and coaches alike with several dropped passes and a seemingly lackadaisical attitude. The nine-year NFL veteran, who has just eight catches in four games this season, is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with knee and groin injuries.

Coleman, meanwhile, has at times shown flashes of promise, but the 2016 first round draft pick has missed much of his first two seasons with injuries. He is currently on injured reserve after breaking his hand back in week two, and will not be eligible to return for at least two more weeks.

