Report: Former Cleveland Browns QB Brian Hoyer to sign with San Francisco 49ers

Brian Hoyer of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 23, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland native Brian Hoyer will continue his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, sources told ESPN’s Adam Caplan.

A graduate of Cleveland St. Ignatius High School, Hoyer will continue his career for the very man who once called his plays with the Cleveland Browns, Kyle Shanahan, who was named the head coach of the 49ers after serving as the offensive coordinator of the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons for the past two seasons.

Hoyer spent the 2016 season with the Chicago Bears.

Limited to just six games in 2016 because of a broken arm suffered in a game against the Green Bay Packers, Hoyer completed 134 of his 200 attempts (67.0 percent) for 1,445 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. He had 13 passes of at least 20 yards and a 98.0 quarterback rating in 2016.

Previously, Hoyer spent the 2015 season with the Houston Texans, whom he helped get to the playoffs after winning the AFC South Division title. Over 11 games with the Texans, Hoyer completed 224 of his 369 attempts for 2,606 yards and 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

However, in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hoyer threw a career-worst four interceptions.

In 16 starts over his two years with the Browns, Hoyer posted a 10-6 record and was open to a return to the organization, but was not in the long-term plans of then-general manager Ray Farmer and the front office, who committed a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft to Johnny Manziel and signed a veteran in Josh McCown earlier that offseason.

Hoyer, who by signing with the Texans reunited with Houston head coach Bill O’Brien -- his former offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots -- completed 242 of his 438 attempts for 3,326 yards and 12 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 14 games for the Browns during the 2014 season.

In his two years with the Browns, Hoyer completed 299 of his 534 attempts (56.0 percent) for 3,941 yards and 17 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

© 2017 WKYC-TV