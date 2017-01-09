Report: Pep Hamilton to leave Browns, join Michigan coaching staff

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Another high ranking coach on Hue Jackson's staff with the Cleveland Browns will be elsewhere in 2017.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Coach Pep Hamilton is leaving the Browns to take a similar position at the University of Michigan. Hamilton will be reunited with Jim Harbaugh, whom he served under at Stanford in 2010.

Over the weekend, the Browns made a change at the defensive coordinator spot, with Gregg Williams taking over for Ray Horton.

During a Sunday conference call with reporters, Jackson had said he was confident that Hamilton would remain on the Browns staff.

It will be curious to see how the Browns decide to replace Hamilton. Jackson has said he plans to continue to call the plays on offense going forward. Will the team simply hire a quarterbacks coach and leave the all of the game planning (and play calling) to Jackson?

Or will they bring in someone with similar credentials of Hamilton, who had been the offensive coordinator for three years in Indianapolis before coming to the Browns? Someone who can help Jackson craft the offensive game plan.