Report: Terrelle Pryor signs 1-year, $8 million dollar deal with Redskins

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 2: Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate tight end Randall Telfer #86 after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 2, 2016 (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2016 Getty Images)

Former Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has agreed to a one-year, $8 million dollar contract with the Washington Redskins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pryor departs the Browns after a strong 2016 season that saw him catch 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in his first full season at the wide receiver position.

