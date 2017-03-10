Report: Terrelle Pryor signs 1-year, $8 million dollar deal with Redskins

Former Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has agreed to a one-year, $8 million dollar contract with the Washington Redskins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Pryor departs the Browns after a strong 2016 season that saw him catch 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in his first full season at the wide receiver position.
