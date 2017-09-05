REPORT | T.Y. McGill charged with marijuana possession before being claimed by Cleveland Browns

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Sam Bradford #8 of the Minnesota Vikings is sacked by T.Y. McGill #99 of the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of the game on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Adam Bettcher, 2016 Getty Images)

One of the newest Cleveland Browns could be in hot water. According to the Charlotte Observer, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill was charged with drug possession in Charlotte over the weekend, hours before being claimed off waivers by the Browns.

Per the Observer:

Alcohol Law Enforcement agent Omar Qureshi was conducting surveillance at the Westin Hotel uptown around 12:15 a.m. Saturday when he saw McGill in the hotel’s valet area with “a small amount” of marijuana. Qureshi said McGill initially denied having the marijuana, but soon was cooperative.

Per the report, no official was arrest was made and no one else was charged.

Cleveland claimed McGill, a third-year player out of North Carolina State, on Sunday, a day after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts. In two seasons with the Colts, McGill appeared in 25 games, totaling 17 tackles and 5 sacks.

In his senior season at N.C. State, McGill served a two-game suspension for an undisclosed disciplinary reason.

The Browns signed McGill seemingly in an effort to bolster their depth at defensive tackle, where Danny Shelton is expected to miss the team's season opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. McGill was listed on the third-team of Cleveland's unofficial depth chart on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen whether or not his recent incident will affect his availability.