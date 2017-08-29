REPORTS | Cleveland Browns shopping former first-round pick Cam Erving

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Isaiah Crowell #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his 8 yard rushing touchdown with Cameron Erving #74 and Austin Pasztor #67 at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Earlier Tuesday morning, CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora reported the Cleveland Browns are aggressively shopping cornerback Joe Haden.

Now it appears that Haden isn't the only former first-round pick on the trade block for the Browns.

According to Cleveland.com and NFL.com, Cleveland is also currently attempting to trade offensive lineman Cameron Erving. The No. 19 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Erving has struggled in his two seasons with the Browns and currently sits second at right tackle on the Browns' depth chart entering the team's fourth and final preseason game.

Unlike Haden, Cleveland's attempt to trade Erving has little to do with his contract. The Florida State product is currently poised to make just under $1.3 million in the coming year and a little more than $1.7 million in 2018.

Rather, trading Erving could provide the Browns with some semblance of a return on investment for a player who has disappointed since being selected in the first round of the draft just two years ago and now finds himself poised for a backup role. Since arriving in Cleveland, the 6-foot-5, 313-pound Erving has played guard, center and now tackle -- finding little success at any of the three spots.

Now the Browns are hopeful that another team will be willing to take on the third-year lineman -- likely at the price of a late-round draft pick. If not, Cleveland could have an interesting decision to make when it comes to its final roster cuts on Saturday.

