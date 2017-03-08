Reports: Tyrod Taylor to remain with Buffalo Bills

Mutliple reports surfaced Wednesday saying that quarterback Tyrod Taylor will remain with the Buffalo Bills after earlier rumors that he would be released and hit the free-agent market. (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- If the Cleveland Browns hope to add depth to the quarterback room ahead of the 2017 season, they are going to have to keep looking.

Multiple outlets reported early Wednesday afternoon that the Buffalo Bills decided to retain quarterback Tyrod Taylor after it was initially rumored that he would be on the free-agent market at or before the start of the new National Football League year Thursday.

During his six-year NFL career, which started with the Baltimore Ravens (2011-2014) and continued with the Bills (2015-2016), Taylor has completed 530 of his 851 attempts (62.3 percent) for 6,257 yards and 37 touchdowns against 14 interceptions despite being sacked 83 times for 437 lost yards.

Taylor has a 92.3 career quarterback rating.

In addition to his passing totals, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Taylor rushed for 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns on 226 carries, and of his 13 career fumbles, all but three were recovered by the Bills.

Over the past two seasons, Taylor made 29 starts for the Bills, completing 511 of his 816 attempts for 6,058 yards and 37 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, all while enduring 78 sacks that resulted in 402 lost yards.

With the Bills, Taylor flourished in the run game, totaling 1,148 yards and 10 touchdowns on 199 carries. As a team, the Bills had the NFL’s best rushing attack in 2016, gaining an average of 164.4 yards per game on the ground.

