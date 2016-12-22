Representing Cleveland Browns at Pro Bowl never gets old for Joe Thomas

Representing the Cleveland Browns at the Pro Bowl never gets old for 10-year veteran left tackle Joe Thomas. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- For the 10th time in his career, Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas will represent at the Pro Bowl the very organization that selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin.



And that is an honor that Thomas will continue to embrace, especially after becoming the first player in franchise history to earn 10 Pro Bowl selections.



“It does not ever get old, that is for sure,” Thomas said. “To be able to represent the Cleveland Browns at the Pro Bowl is something that would never get old.



“It is really humbling to have the respect of your opponents and the coaches that you go against every week. For being on a team that is not quite so successful, to still get that type of respect is something that, when you reflect on it, is really humbling.”



Thomas has started each of the Browns’ 158 games over the last 10 seasons and has the NFL’s longest active streak for the most consecutive snaps played, 9,791.



Last season, Thomas became just the third player in franchise history, along with running back Jim Brown and tackle Lou Groza, to represent the Browns in nine Pro Bowls, and both have their numbers retired by the franchise in addition to being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



“When I started my career here in Cleveland, that was probably my top individual goal,” Thomas said. “That was kind of at the top of the mountain, climbing through just being a starter, getting to the Pro Bowl, being an All-Pro, and then, having a Hall-of-Fame career.



“It was always a goal, I think, and it is not really something that I will probably reflect on until something like that might happen, but I think obviously, making the Hall of Fame would be the ultimate individual accomplishment in our sport, and it is something that very few people are ever able to experience.”



Thomas joined an elite group of athletes with the 10th straight selection, as defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (Los Angeles Rams), defensive back/running back Mel Renfro (Dallas Cowboys), running back Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions) and linebacker Lawrence Taylor (New York Giants) are the only players who went 10 for 10 in Pro Bowl appearances over their first decade in the NFL.



All are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and spent their entire careers with one franchise.



“A couple of years ago, my agent sent me the list after I think I made eight Pro Bowls in a row and there was maybe 15 guys on there,” Thomas recalled. “You kind of look through those names and some of them are obviously very recognizable guys that you remember watching growing up.



“Then, there are guys like Mel Renfro, and you are like, ‘Hmm, I wonder who that guy is?’ And then, you look it up and you are like, ‘Wow, this guy was an absolute stud,’ so it is really special to be part of such a small group that includes some modern players, but also, some guys that maybe my father or my grandfather grew up watching.

“To be on that list, like I said, it is humbling right now, and really, it is something that you can’t really even reflect on for probably many years.”