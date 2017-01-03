Robert Griffin III: Cleveland Browns motivated to succeed in 2017

Quarterback Robert Griffin III says the Cleveland Browns are motivated to succeed in 2017. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns ended the worst season in franchise history with a 1-15 record after a 27-24 overtime loss to the AFC North Division champion Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.

As such, Monday was locker room clean out day, but not before final meetings with coaches, and the message to the players was simple: be ready to work during the offseason program so we do not experience another season like 2016.

“Coach kind of outlined what we need to do collectively as a group to come back with the right mindset” quarterback Robert Griffin III said. “No doubt in my mind that everybody is going to do that.”

Griffin gave the coaching staff plenty of credit for their work during the season, specifically for holding together a locker room that could have splintered after 14 straight losses to start the year, which extended a franchise-worst 17-game slide dating back to December of 2015.

“The thing that we can pull on is the fact that this team stayed together,” Griffin said. “We fought all the way to the end for Coach and for each other. As far as the fans go, this is my first experience here in Cleveland. For them to show the support that they did for us, going through a 1-15 season is phenomenal.

“I just want to say thank you to the fans. We will do a better job of putting a better product on the field for them. Other than that, it is just really important for all of us to take this year and understand what came from it, grow from it and make sure it never happens again.”

Despite suffering an injury in the first week of the regular season and missing 11 games because of the broken coracoid bone in his left shoulder, Griffin attacked his rehabilitation and got back on the field for the final four games of the season.

Under Jackson’s direction, Griffin completed 87 of his 147 attempts (59.2 percent) for 886 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.

“Getting hurt early in the year was not part of the plan and not part of my plan, but it was a part of God’s plan and His plan for this team,” Griffin said. “Having an opportunity to come back late in the year and play and give us a chance to win and give myself a chance to show what I can do, I am grateful for that.

“I am grateful for the guys in the locker room helping me get to the point where I could play at a high level. You walk away and you to say, ‘Let God take care of the rest.’ It is out of my hands now. There is nothing I can do from this point forward. Just know I want to be here. I want to be here with these guys and turn this thing around.”

And despite just completing the season, Griffin is anxious to get back to work.

“I feel good about it, but I am not satisfied at all,” Griffin said. “I am going to go into this offseason hungrier than ever ready to prove it all over again because that is what you have to do every, single day. I do not think anybody has ever said I have been afraid of hard work, and it is never going to change.”