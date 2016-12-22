Robert Griffin III focuses on fast starts for Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Robert Griffin III focuses on fast starts for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III wants to establish the offense early against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium this Saturday and finish drives in the end zone instead of punting after just three scrimmages plays.



And Griffin knows everyone has to be on the same page for the Browns to accomplish that when they take the field against San Diego.



“It is just getting everyone’s mind right and making sure we are on our openers,” Griffin said. “Everybody has openers around the league. We just have to be more efficient executing those plays. That is my job. My job is to get everybody ready to roll, and I will make sure I do that.



“Just over-communicate. That is what it comes down to. It is not about pointing the finger at this guy or that guy. At the end of the day, we are all an offensive unit trying to make it work. Just over-communicate and make sure everybody knows what they are doing.”



In a 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, Griffin completed 17 of his 28 attempts for 196 yards, but despite being sacked five times, was the team’s leading rusher with just 48 yards and one touchdown, an 18-yard run, on eight scrambles out of the pocket.



On the season, Griffin has made three starts for the Browns and completed 41 of his 82 throws for 490 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.



“You have to read with your feet and the rhythm and timing of the play, and if it does not show up, then you go through your reads and you make the plays happen,” Griffin said. “There is a time to sit in the pocket and wait, and there is a time to get out and go. I felt like when I did go, we had positive plays that happened, so you can’t overthink that. Just have to go out and play.”



Tabbed as the starter with the caveat that Browns coach Hue Jackson could go to rookie Cody Kessler if he feels it would better fit the offense, Griffin believes he will take another step forward in progressing from the shoulder injury that robbed him of 11 games this season if he continues “taking what the defense is giving you.”



“Sometimes, they give you the big play,” Griffin said. “Sometimes, they are not going to give you the downfield chunks that you want, but you have to take the dinks and dunks and not try to make the play happen and allow the play to develop and get the ball where it is supposed to be.



“I thought I did that a lot better and made some plays in the open field. We just have to overall, as a team, play a lot better. I can play a lot better than I did. Even though going back and watching it, I felt like I played better than the week before, it was not good enough to win, and that is what it comes down to. We have to win games.”