Rookie DeShone Kizer continues to lead Cleveland Browns on scoring drives

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) runs with the ball as New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) chases during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer continues to lead scoring drives in preseason play.

Just as he did against the New Orleans Saints, Kizer engineered a pair of scoring drives and helped the Browns to a 10-6 victory over the New York Giants in Monday Night Football action at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“This is a day-by-day process,” Kizer said. “I completely trust in the learning curve that I am on and that Coach Jackson has me on. I will continue to learn and improve on these opportunities when I am out there.”

Despite being sacked twice for 22 lost yards, Kizer completed eight of his 13 attempts for 74 yards and rushed for a team-best 35 yards on five carries, including a one-yard touchdown run that put the Browns in front for good.

In two preseason games, Kizer has completed 19 of his 31 attempts for 258 yards with one passing touchdown and a rushing score.



“We take pride in our locker room to go out there and dominant no matter who is out there, whether it is a preseason game, a scrimmage or a rep in practice,” Kizer said. “We are going to go out there and try to win.

“I am really proud of the situation we have been in towards the fourth quarter where we are holding onto leads rather than trying to come back at the last second. That is what it is going to take for us to be a winning football team in the regular season.”

The Browns took a 7-3 lead over the Giants when Kizer ran in a sneak for a touchdown from the one-yard line with 1:10 to play in the first half.

After running back Duke Johnson Jr. was stopped for no gain on a run up the middle from the one-yard line, Kizer called his own number and followed a blocker into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the preseason. Kizer had 18 rushing touchdowns in his career at The University of Notre Dame.

Kizer needed just five plays to lead the Browns 28 yards after the defense came up with a turnover.

The Browns extended their lead to 10-3 on a field goal from Zane Gonzalez with 7:23 to play in the third quarter. Gonzalez converted a 39-yard field goal to cap off a 15-play, 68-yard drive that took 7:37 off the second-half clock.

Kizer went five for eight for 37 yards on the scoring drive. Additionally, he ran for gains of three and 11 yards, respectively. One of Kizer’s three misses on the drive came when he led rookie tight end David Njoku too much on a seam route up the left side of the formation.

Njoku got a good burst off the line of scrimmage and ran through an attempted jam, but could not stretch enough to haul in the pass. The ball caromed off of his hand and fell incomplete.

“If the defense gives us the opportunity to run the ball, we have two of the best backs in the league,” Kizer said. “We are going to give them the ball. We have one of the best offensive lines in the league. We are going to let them pound it up there. If there are some opportunities to push it down the field, then, duty calls and we have to make sure we are successful when it happens.”

