San Diego Chargers don't want to be first to lose to Cleveland

The San Diego Chargers don't want to be the first team to lose to the Cleveland Browns in 2016. (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have yet to win a game during the 2016 season, and they have just two more chances to do so before joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to go winless through a 16-game schedule.



And the San Diego Chargers are not taking that lightly, as they do not want to be the first team that loses to the Browns in a season where they have lost 10 games, including six straight, by double digits.



“I think it is in the back of everyone’s mind coming into this game, but maybe it is a little extra motivation,” Chargers rookie defensive lineman Joey Bosa said. “You have a mindset to go in and win every, single game you are going into.”



Quarterback Robert Griffin III showed enough improvement from his first start since coming back from injury to his second for Browns coach Hue Jackson to name him the starter for today’s game against the Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium.



In last Sunday’s 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Griffin completed 17 of his 28 attempts for 196 yards, but despite being sacked five times, he was the team’s leading rusher with just 48 yards and one touchdown, an 18-yard run, on eight scrambles out of the pocket.



On the season, Griffin has made three starts for the Browns and completed 41 of his 82 throws for 490 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.



“It is a talented team in all different areas and certain players you see on the team, whether you have played against them somewhere, or certain things that they have on the team,” Chargers coach Mike McCoy said.



“The way Robert has stepped in there and what they are going to do with him as the quarterback and the type of play, (Coach) Hue (Jackson) has been very successful wherever he has been. He has done a great job in the places he has been and what he does with the offense and has a very creative mind and ability to get the ball to his playmakers.”



In addition to the undertones of the looming 0-16 season in Cleveland, the Browns and Chargers have the distraction of playing on Christmas Eve, which to Bosa, is a proving ground for players who really want to work through the circumstances and fight for a victory.



“It is nothing that I have ever experienced before,” Bosa said. “Obviously, the weather won’t be great. There will be a lot of different factors nearing the end of the season. I think it will say a lot about both of these teams and the guys on both of these teams to see who really wants it and to see who is going to show up.”



McCoy added, “We have all done this before. It is a short week. We have played the Thursday night game already this year. We did a great job preparing. We will do the same thing this week. We have to go out and play.”