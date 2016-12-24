San Diego Chargers have plenty of success on opening drives

The San Diego Chargers have had plenty of success on opening drives during the 2016 season. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The San Diego Chargers have lost plenty of close games because of fourth-quarter issues, but they have been able to build leads in those contests with an offense that has marched down the field in short order.



The Chargers have scored on their opening drive in eight of their 14 games this season, and the Cleveland Browns know that at 0-14, they can ill afford to play from behind against a team like San Diego.



“We just have to go out there and play fast,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “Not necessarily match their intensity, but play to our level, play to our intensity, just go out and play fast. Play to win and dominate. We will see how that goes on the opening drive.”



San Diego has found success early in games largely because of 13-year veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who is on pace for another 4,000-yard season, the seventh in his NFL career.



Rivers has completed 304 of his 494 attempts (61.5 percent) for 3,795 yards and 29 touchdowns against 18 interceptions. Rivers has completed 49 passes of at least 20 yards and 15 that have gone for 40 or more despite being sacked 36 times for 188 lost yards.



“When you watch them, it obviously starts with the quarterback,” Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton said. “They are a top-five scoring offense and probably a top-six passing offense. It all starts the guy behind the center.



“He does an excellent job of getting out of the huddle, seeing the formation, seeing the personnel and really trying to put them in the best position for what he sees to make a play. It is critical that we somehow disguise better so Philip has to read it at the snap versus before the snap.”



As Rivers has done throughout his career, he continues to use the tight ends to his advantage.



Multi-time Pro Bowler Antonio Gates and rookie Hunter Henry have combined to catch 72 passes for 834 yards and 12 touchdowns.



“We understand they have a future Hall of Famer in Antonio Gates, and Hunter Henry looks like an excellent replacement whenever that happens,” Horton said. “We just have to play better against the tight ends that we face.”



And the Browns are very much embracing the challenge of competing against top-flight tight ends, despite their struggles to contain the opposing pass catchers throughout the season.



“Against Buffalo, we just had an error in coverage where (Charles) Clay was open, but it has been an issue going back to New England and Dallas,” Horton said. “I just go back to saying the same thing -- I know you guys do not want to hear the same thing always over and over -- but we just have to play better.



“It just comes down to going into the week understanding who they have. They have a future Hall of Famer and an excellent replacement for that future Hall of Famer. They will not surprise us in that. They have viable, good, dynamic tight ends. It just comes down to really sometimes, they are going to be one-on-one or two-on-one, and we have to eliminate those guys at that point.”