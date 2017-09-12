Several former Cleveland Browns nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class

Several former Cleveland Browns players and coaches are among the 108 Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.
Here is the list:
- RB Earnest Byner
- LB Clay Matthews
- DT Michael Dean Perry
- LB Carl Banks
- LB/DE Willie McGinest
- OT Lomas Brown
- C Jay Hilgenberg
- DB Everson Walls
- Coach Marty Schottenheimer
Bet you didn't remember that some of those guys played for the Browns, did you?
The Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January.
