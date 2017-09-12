WKYC
Several former Cleveland Browns nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 10:17 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

Several former Cleveland Browns players and coaches are among the 108 Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Here is the list:

  • RB Earnest Byner
  • LB Clay Matthews
  • DT Michael Dean Perry
  • LB Carl Banks
  • LB/DE Willie McGinest
  • OT Lomas Brown
  • C Jay Hilgenberg
  • DB Everson Walls 
  • Coach Marty Schottenheimer

Bet you didn't remember that some of those guys played for the Browns, did you?

The Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January.

