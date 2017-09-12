Several former Cleveland Browns nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class

Browns legend Clay Matthews has been named as a nominee for the Class of 2018 of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Photo: Getty Images)

Several former Cleveland Browns players and coaches are among the 108 Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Here is the list:

RB Earnest Byner

LB Clay Matthews

DT Michael Dean Perry

LB Carl Banks

LB/DE Willie McGinest

OT Lomas Brown

C Jay Hilgenberg

DB Everson Walls

Coach Marty Schottenheimer

Bet you didn't remember that some of those guys played for the Browns, did you?

The Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January.

